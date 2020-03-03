All-OVC hoops: JSU's Elliott makes first team; Hawks, Cross, Henry land all-league honors, too

Jacksonville State senior guard Destiney Elliott earned first-team all-Ohio Valley Conference honors Tuesday.
The league released its all-conference teams for women and men Tuesday. The OVC coaches and sports information directors voted on the squads.
In addition to Elliott, JSU junior point guard Taylor Hawks made the second team.
For the men, junior Kayne Henry made the all-newcomer team, and senior forward Jacara Cross made second-team all-OVC.
Elliot is eighth in the OVC with 12.7 points a game while ranking 15th in rebounds with 6.1. She made the all-newcomer team last year.
Elliott is the sixth JSU women's player to make first-team all-OVC since the Gamecocks joined the league in 2003. Former Teammate Rayven Pearson made first team last season.
Hawks averaged 11.3 points and 4.1 rebounds a game. She was 11th in both free throw percentage (75.3) and 3-point field goals (35.5). Her 2.7 assists ranked 14th.
Cross ranked 16th in the men's statistics with 12.6 points a game. His field goal percentage of 61.2 was second. Henry scored 11.2 points a game and pulled down 6.8 rebounds a game, which was ninth in the OVC. His field goal percentage of 51.2 was 14th.
All-Ohio Valley Conference women’s teams
OVC Player of the Year: Chelsey Perry, UT Martin
OVC Freshman of the Year: Lariah Washington, Eastern Illinois
OVC Defensive Player of the Year: Ariel Kirkwood, Morehead State
OVC Coach of the Year: Rekha Patterson, Southeast Missouri
First team
Chelsey Perry, UT Martin
Ellie Harmeyer, Belmont
Tesia Thompson, Southeast Missouri
Maddie Waldrop, UT Martin
Karle Pace, Eastern Illinois
Carrie Shephard, Southeast Missouri
Macey Turley, Murray State
Kesha Brady, Tennessee Tech
Lariah Washington, Eastern Illinois
Destiney Elliott, Jacksonville State
Second team
Alexis Burpo, Murray State
Ariel Kirkwood, Morehead State
Jamilyn Kinney, Belmont
Taylor Hawks, Jacksonville State
Teri Goodlett, Eastern Kentucky
All-newcomer team
Lariah Washington, Eastern Illinois
Laci Hawthorne, Murray State
Ariel Kirkwood, Morehead State
Ella Sawyer, Austin Peay
I’liyah Green, Eastern Kentucky
All-Ohio Valley Conference men’s teams
OVC Player of the Year: Terry Taylor, Austin Peay
OVC Defensive Player of the Year: Grayson Murphy, Belmont
OVC Freshman of the Year: Jordyn Adams, Austin Peay
OVC Coach of the Year: A.W. Hamilton, Eastern Kentucky
First team
Terry Taylor, Austin Peay
Tevin Brown, Murray State
Grayson Murphy, Belmont
Jomaru Brown, Eastern Kentucky
Nick Muszynski, Belmont
Jordyn Adams, Austin Peay
Josiah Wallace, Eastern Illinois
Quintin Dove, UT Martin
Adam Kunkel, Belmont
KJ Williams, Murray State
Second team*
Carlos Marshall Jr., Tennessee State
Parker Stewart, UT Martin
Jr. Clay, Tennessee Tech
Jacara Cross, Jacksonville State
Tre King, Eastern Kentucky
Mack Smith, Eastern Illinois
All-newcomer team
Jordyn Adams, Austin Peay
Parker Stewart, UT Martin
George Dixon, Eastern Illinois
Carlos Marshall Jr., Tennessee State
Kayne Henry, Jacksonville State
*There are six people on the All-OVC men's second team due to a tie in voting.