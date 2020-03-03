You are the owner of this article.
All-OVC hoops: JSU's Elliott makes first team; Hawks, Cross, Henry land all-league honors, too

JSU Belmont womens bball

Jacksonville State's Destiney Elliott drives the ball past Belmont’s Allison Luly during the Belmont at JSU women OVC basketball game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State senior guard Destiney Elliott earned first-team all-Ohio Valley Conference honors Tuesday.

The league released its all-conference teams for women and men Tuesday. The OVC coaches and sports information directors voted on the squads.

In addition to Elliott, JSU junior point guard Taylor Hawks made the second team.

For the men, junior Kayne Henry made the all-newcomer team, and senior forward Jacara Cross made second-team all-OVC.

Elliot is eighth in the OVC with 12.7 points a game while ranking 15th in rebounds with 6.1. She made the all-newcomer team last year.

Elliott is the sixth JSU women's player to make first-team all-OVC since the Gamecocks joined the league in 2003. Former Teammate Rayven Pearson made first team last season.

Hawks averaged 11.3 points and 4.1 rebounds a game. She was 11th in both free throw percentage (75.3) and 3-point field goals (35.5). Her 2.7 assists ranked 14th.

Cross ranked 16th in the men's statistics with 12.6 points a game. His field goal percentage of 61.2 was second. Henry scored 11.2 points a game and pulled down 6.8 rebounds a game, which was ninth in the OVC. His field goal percentage of 51.2 was 14th.

All-Ohio Valley Conference women’s teams

OVC Player of the Year: Chelsey Perry, UT Martin

OVC Freshman of the Year: Lariah Washington, Eastern Illinois

OVC Defensive Player of the Year: Ariel Kirkwood, Morehead State

OVC Coach of the Year: Rekha Patterson, Southeast Missouri

First team

Chelsey Perry, UT Martin

Ellie Harmeyer, Belmont

Tesia Thompson, Southeast Missouri

Maddie Waldrop, UT Martin

Karle Pace, Eastern Illinois

Carrie Shephard, Southeast Missouri

Macey Turley, Murray State

Kesha Brady, Tennessee Tech

Lariah Washington, Eastern Illinois

Destiney Elliott, Jacksonville State

Second team

Alexis Burpo, Murray State

Ariel Kirkwood, Morehead State

Jamilyn Kinney, Belmont

Taylor Hawks, Jacksonville State

Teri Goodlett, Eastern Kentucky

All-newcomer team

Lariah Washington, Eastern Illinois

Laci Hawthorne, Murray State

Ariel Kirkwood, Morehead State

Ella Sawyer, Austin Peay

I’liyah Green, Eastern Kentucky

All-Ohio Valley Conference men’s teams

OVC Player of the Year: Terry Taylor, Austin Peay

OVC Defensive Player of the Year: Grayson Murphy, Belmont

OVC Freshman of the Year: Jordyn Adams, Austin Peay

OVC Coach of the Year: A.W. Hamilton, Eastern Kentucky

First team

Terry Taylor, Austin Peay

Tevin Brown, Murray State

Grayson Murphy, Belmont

Jomaru Brown, Eastern Kentucky

Nick Muszynski, Belmont

Jordyn Adams, Austin Peay

Josiah Wallace, Eastern Illinois

Quintin Dove, UT Martin

Adam Kunkel, Belmont

KJ Williams, Murray State

Second team*

Carlos Marshall Jr., Tennessee State

Parker Stewart, UT Martin

Jr. Clay, Tennessee Tech

Jacara Cross, Jacksonville State

Tre King, Eastern Kentucky

Mack Smith, Eastern Illinois

All-newcomer team

Jordyn Adams, Austin Peay

Parker Stewart, UT Martin

George Dixon, Eastern Illinois

Carlos Marshall Jr., Tennessee State

Kayne Henry, Jacksonville State

*There are six people on the All-OVC men's second team due to a tie in voting.

Sports Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

