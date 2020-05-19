All-OVC golf: White Plains' Dyar makes 10-player squad for Jax State

Former White Plains High standout Layne Dyar is one of three Jacksonville State women's golfers who landed on the All-Ohio Valley Conference team.
The squad was released today.
Sophomore Claire Vermette and junior Ana Perez Altuna joined Dyar on the 10-person all-conference squad, which was selected by the league's head coaches. The league decided to award the All-OVC teams since the league completed more than 70 percent of its season before COVID-19 canceled the rest of the schedule and the conference tournament.
Dyar ranked eighth among OVC players in the GolfStat rankings. She also was 13th in the league in stroke average at 76.1. She posted a 44-8 record against OVC players and was 16th in the Betty Lou Evans Invitational in September.
This was Dyar's senior season, but she has informed JSU that she plans to take advantage of the COVID-19 eligibility waiver and return to the Gamecocks in 2020-21.
Vermette was second in the OVC with a 74.5-stroke average. That was just 0.1 behind league leader Raeysha Surendran of Murray State. She was third among OVC golfers in the GolfStat rankings.
Perez Altuna, who is from Buenos Aires, Argentina, was sixth in the league with a 75.4-stroke average, and in the GolfStat rankings, she was fifth among OVC golfers.
JSU led the OVC with a stroke average of 300.7. The Gamecocks has three top-five finishes.