Afternoon shift: JSU moves to afternoon practices to match time of season opener

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's football players can sleep a little later for the next week.
The Gamecocks went through their final morning practice of the preseason Wednesday, starting at the typical 8 a.m. time and going until about 10:20 a.m. Now, they'll work out in the afternoon, even though classes don't start until Aug. 24.
JSU will play its season opener at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 in Montgomery when the Gamecocks face No. 10 Stephen F. Austin.
JSU coach Rich Rodriguez said that he would prefer to practice at about the same time in the days leading to the game.
"We've been very fortunate with the weather. It's been cool but no rain or lightning," he said after Wednesday's practice. "So, we've gotten every morning practice in for 3½ weeks. Now, we've got to start getting used to the heat a little bit. We've still got a week of no classes, but we've got to get used to afternoon heat, and we'll start that tomorrow.
Also, with JSU's game prep going into high gear, the Gamecocks need that time in the morning for other things.
"We need to give the coaches some morning preparation time for our upcoming opponent," Rodriguez said. "We've also got to clean up a lot of stuff. We've got to figure out who's going to be on the travel squad. We've got to get our depth chart ready. So, it'll be a busy few days."
With JSU getting heavily into game prep this week, the Gamecocks won't have as much time to be as patient.
"We've still got a lot on training wheels and guys in strollers," Rodriguez said. "Our two Pomeranian puppies, they still like to get strolled around a little bit. You can take them out and they'll walk around a little bit, but then they'll look up at you like, 'Put me back in the stroller.'
"So, we're still putting them in the stroller. In about four or five days, we've got to get them out of that damn stroller."
Even so, he said he appreciates how his guys "love football."
"That sounds like a simple thing, but listen, football is a tough sport for tough people," he said. "It's a lot of hard work. The things you've got to do to be good in football. It's not a lifetime thing. It's not golf or tennis. I like pickleball. It's not one of those things you'll play for the rest of your life. The things you've got to do to get good is hard and tough. Our guys have embraced that really well."
Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.