Afternoon shift: JSU moves to afternoon practices to match time of season opener

Rich Rodriguez

Rich Rodriguez and his Jacksonville State team will open against Stephen F. Austin.

 Brandon Phillips/JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's football players can sleep a little later for the next week.

The Gamecocks went through their final morning practice of the preseason Wednesday, starting at the typical 8 a.m. time and going until about 10:20 a.m. Now, they'll work out in the afternoon, even though classes don't start until Aug. 24.

