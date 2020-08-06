After traveling from Spain to Oregon, JSU golfer Vidal Mora will play in U.S. Amateur

For the third straight year, Jacksonville State will have at least one golfer in what coach James Hobbs calls “the No. 1 amateur event in the world.”
After Jesus Montenegro qualified in 2018 and 2019, Quim Vidal Mora will be a part of the field when the 2020 U.S. Amateur begins Monday at the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Ore.
With qualifying events canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the USGA used the World Amateur Golf Ranking to fill the remaining spots in the championship field.
According to Hobbs, Vidal Mora was notified last Thursday he was No. 1 on the off-site alternate list. By Friday, he’d moved up to No. 5 on the on-site list. At that point, the two began making plans for Vidal Mora to return from his home country of Spain. On Monday, Vidal Mora found out he’d been added to the field.
After spending nearly all day on a plane, Vidal Mora reunited with his college coach at the Atlanta airport Wednesday afternoon. The two were scheduled to fly to Eugene, Ore., on Thursday morning after spending the night in an Atlanta hotel.
After practice rounds Saturday and Sunday, Vidal Mora will get to take his shot at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort. With Hobbs as his caddy, he’ll play the Dunes course Monday before tackling the Trails course Tuesday. After two rounds, if Vidal Mora cracks the top 64 of the 264-golfer field, he’ll advance to the match-play portion of the championship, something his JSU teammate, Montenegro, achieved two years ago at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill.
Vidal Mora said he didn’t have any set goals entering the championship. He’s simply excited about his first opportunity to participate in an event his coach likened to “playing in a major golf tournament.”
“I just want to go over there and enjoy, just play the way I want, and that’s it,” Vidal Mora said when reached by telephone Wednesday in Atlanta. “I would love to make the cut, if that’s a goal, but I think just playing a tournament like this, it’s really good for me.”
Rust shouldn’t be an issue for Vidal Mora, who said he’s been able to practice a lot and even play in a couple of tournaments this summer.
“I think I’m ready to play an event like this,” he said.
This won’t be Hobbs’ first rodeo. He caddied for Montenegro during the last two U.S. Amateurs. The JSU coach knows the challenge of developing a strategy to tackle two different golf courses. He’s taken in the atmosphere and recognizes the nerves that come with playing in front of a large group of spectators.
“You have to be able to handle crowd noise, and you’ve got to be able to handle people clapping for you, and people cheering for you, and people cheering against you,” Hobbs said. “There are a lot of things that you have to be able to adjust to. Those players that can adjust to that, can handle the nerves, and do all the things that you have to do to be able to play well, they put themselves in a position to make it to match play.
“That’s what Jesus has done the last two years, and I feel Quim has enough game that he will be able to do that as well.”
Vidal Mora, who was one of three Gamecocks selected to the All-Ohio Valley Conference golf team in May, said he’s happy to have his coach along for the ride.
“I know he’s going to do a really good job. As always, with him being next to me, it’s going to be great for me,” Vidal Mora said. “Going over there, representing JSU, I’m so glad to represent my university over there, and having Coach with me, it’s going to be great. We’re going to have fun for sure.”
Hobbs said there’s a big difference between being a coach and a caddy. As a coach, he gets to spend a limited amount of time — often two or three holes — with each golfer as he checks in with each member of the team throughout a tournament. As a caddy, he’s there from the first shot to the last.
“I want to be able to go out with anyone that I’m caddying for, and I want to be able to say, ‘OK, we’re going to talk about every shot. We’re going to talk about every decision. I’m going to help you with the wind. I’m going to help you with pin placements.’
“Because all those things are critical in a USGA championship. It’s critical that you make good decisions, because one mistake could really cost you a chance to make it to match play.”
Hobbs hopes his past experience in the U.S. Amateur will be an asset for Vidal Mora.
“Good caddies are very crucial to good players. I’m not saying I’m a good caddy, but I’m saying I learned a lot the last two years,” Hobbs said. “Hopefully, that experience the last two years will help Quim in the two days that we got to go out and play in stroke play.”
Vidal Mora and his coach/caddy may not be the only Gamecocks in the U.S. Amateur next week. Hobbs said he got a call from the USGA late Wednesday night letting him know that Montenegro had been moved to the on-site alternate list.
Hobbs said he’s trying to figure out a way to get Montenegro, who is currently in Jacksonville, to Oregon in time for a practice round Saturday. Like Hobbs and Vidal Mora, Montenegro would have to produce a negative COVID-19 test, but his coach believes if he can get him to Oregon, there’s a good chance he’ll be added to the field.
“That would give us two players in the field, and that says a lot about our golf program,” Hobbs said.
In addition, former JSU player Andy Schonbaum is in the field.