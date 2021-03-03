After spending rookie year with Super Bowl champs, JSU's Josh Pearson ready for more

Josh Pearson didn't catch a pass in his first year in the NFL. He didn't even get to play in a game.
But, if you know Josh Pearson — and plenty of folks in Jacksonville do — you know he isn't a glass-half-empty kind of guy.
A former Jacksonville State All-America wide receiver, Pearson is making the rounds back on campus after spending the year with the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Bucs. If Jacksonville State is competing in a sports event, you're liable to see him there.
"It was the best rookie year anybody could ask for," Pearson said while taking in a JSU softball game recently while wearing a Super Bowl championship T-shirt. "We won the Super Bowl. I was on the practice squad the majority of the year. I was active one time this year, but I learned a lot from the guys in front of me."
Pearson played behind receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, and they set an example that Pearson said he's trying to follow.
"I learned something from Mike," Pearson said. "I learned something from AB. I learned something from Chris. All those guys, being in meetings with them, watching how they take film and how they compete to get better each and every day, I just learned so much from them."
In practice, Pearson got to catch passes at times from Tom Brady, a future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback.
"Most people think Tom is mean, arrogant," Pearson said. "Tom just likes to win. So, being around him, it just fires everybody up. Everybody wants to be better. Everybody wants to compete.
"Everybody wants to get better each and every day being around Tom. Tom can break apart defenses so easy. He knows when somebody's out of place. I don't talk to him as much because he's with the quarterbacks, but when I do get a chance to talk to him, he's able to speak some knowledge."
Pearson said he enjoyed playing for Bruce Arians, who just finished his second year coaching the Bucs. He also was a head coach with the Arizona Cardinals, an interim head coach with the Indianapolis Colts and a two-time Super Bowl champion as an assistant with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Coach Arians is one of those guys who'll love you to death, but he will cuss you out," Pearson said. "He cuss you out, but he'll hug you right after. He wants the best for you. I love BA. BA is real cool. He's a great guy."
Pearson will get a shot at a second year with the Bucs after signing a future/reserve contract with the team last month. That means he's part of the 90-player roster for preseason camp, but it doesn't guarantee a place on the eventual 53-man roster.
He said he's spending time working out and trying to improve his route running. He also is working on his flexibility.
"I'm trying to get some more yoga done," Pearson said. "Anything that gives me a chance to get on that field and show them what I'm capable of."
He said he does yoga in Jacksonville, dating back to when he played at JSU.
"Yoga really helps with flexibility," he said. "It helps with your route-running."
Pearson said he also had hoped he would play in the NFL. The thought that he might not never crossed his mind.
Still, for it to turn out this way surprised even him.
"If you had told me I would've been playing with Tom Brady my first year and win a Super Bowl my first year, I wouldn't have believed you," he said.
Then he smiled and added, "But, if you had told me I would have a chance to play in the NFL, I would've believed you."