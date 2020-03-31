After NCAA ruling approves an extra year for spring-sports athletes, JSU goes to work

The NCAA Division I Council voted Monday for a blanket waiver for all student athletes in spring sports that were affected by COVID-19. Schools are now allowed to give them an additional season of competition, and the school won't have to file for a waiver for each individual.
So, now what?
For Jacksonville State athletics director Greg Seitz, there is still a process, and it has begun. He spent Tuesday morning meeting with JSU coaches using online platforms. In the afternoon, he participated in a virtual meeting with Ohio Valley Conference athletics directors.
While the waiver covers all athletes who were participating in sports this spring, Seitz said the initial concern is about the ones who were seniors.
"We're focused on the senior student-athletes at the moment and what we can do for them," Seitz said.
Jacksonville State listed 31 seniors on its spring-sports rosters for this season, including seven in baseball, two in softball, two in men's golf, five in women's golf, two in men's tennis, two in women's tennis, six in women's track and field, three in beach volleyball, and two in rifle.
Cancellations because of the COVID-19 cost college spring-sports athletes across the country most, if not all, of their seasons. For JSU, the beach volleyball team hadn't even played its first match.
"To use baseball as an example, the seven student-athletes who were seniors this year, we're working through the process to find out who wants to come back and what we need to do for them," Seitz said.
The Division I Council's ruling Monday relaxed scholarship and roster restrictions for the 2020-21 school year, but not after that.
"Again, to use baseball as an example, we can have 11.7 scholarships and 35 roster spots," Seitz said. "After 2020-21, we would have to be back within those limits. The NCAA hasn't granted relief beyond 2020-21."
That means if all seven of JSU's baseball seniors wished to come back for 2020-21, the Gamecocks could carry 42 on their roster for next season only.
The Council also ruled that money in the NCAA’s Student Assistance Fund can be used to pay for scholarships for 2019-20 seniors who choose to return for 2020-2021.
The Council voted not to award an additional year to winter sports athletes, even though the NCAA men's and women's basketball championships were not played.
In addition, the Council voted to allow schools to extend the eligibility clock for athletes who were fifth-year seniors this spring. Those athletes can return to play next season, even though their five-year eligibility clock already had expired. Typically, athletes have five years to complete four years of competition.
“The Council’s decision gives individual schools the flexibility to make decisions at a campus level,” Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Penn, was quoted as saying in a news release. “The Board of Governors encouraged conferences and schools to take action in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities, and now schools have the opportunity to do that.”
Asked Monday night for a reaction to the ruling, JSU baseball coach Jim Case said he was glad to see it.
"It's very fair," said Case, who has been JSU's head baseball coach since 2002. "By giving back a year to everyone, it's good for the student-athlete. If it's a mistake, we're making a mistake for the student-athlete, and if you do it like that, you can't go wrong."
JSU's baseball team had played only 15 games when play was suspended March 12. The JSU softball team had played only 21, and all were non-conference contests.
"I think it's fair," said JSU softball coach Jana McGinnis, who has been at the school since 1994. "It's the right thing to do, especially considering most teams hadn't even started conference play yet.
"I knew it would be a tough decision, and I'm happy it was made."
On Sunday night, the Student Athlete Advisory Council published a statement imploring the NCAA Division I Council to award spring-sport athletes an additional year of eligibility. McGinnis said that she figures the SAAC statement likely helped get the proposal passed.
"At least now, the senior has a choice. It's their choice to be made," McGinnis said. "If they feel like there's a void, then they can come back and play one more season."