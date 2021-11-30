After ‘interesting’ years since telling Alabama no, JSU’s new coach says he’s far from ‘twilight’

JACKSONVILLE — Time alters perspectives, and Rich Rodriguez flashes a reflective grin when asked how he sees his coaching career at the dawn of its Jacksonville State chapter. He’s come a long way since he last flirted with an Alabama-based school.
“It’s been an interesting 14 years, to say the least,” Rodriguez said Tuesday. “It worked out great for them. They got the greatest coach of all time.
“So many things have happened.”
JSU introduced Rodriguez as its newest head football coach Tuesday, plucking him away from his most recent incarnation as offensive coordinator at Louisiana-Monroe.
He was the featured attraction at a highly attended news conference in JSU’s stadium club on the fifth floor of Meehan Hall. JSU trustees chairman Randall Jones, President Don Killingsworth and athletics director Greg Seitz touted their brand-name prize to lead the football program into its new level.
JSU will begin play in Conference USA in the 2023 season, moving up from NCAA Division I FCS to FBS, college football’s top tier. The school went looking for a coach with a name and track record commensurate with its new level.
The school got Rodriguez, who has a 163-119-2 record with eight conference titles and 11 bowl appearances at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona … all “Power 5” conference programs.
He was Big East Conference coach of the year in 2003 and 2005 and Pac 12 coach of the year in 2014.
Seitz said JSU is “working through the contract right now.”
“I just got him a draft copy this morning,” Seitz said. “He hasn’t even had a chance to review it. We’ll release it as soon as it’s finalized, and I suspect that we’ll have it fairly soon, from everything he told me.”
JSU will also add to the pay pool for an additional “four or five” assistant coaches, Seitz said, including a full-time director of football operations, a full-time strength coach specifically for football and a video coordinator.
“The other one, he’ll have some flexibility,” Seitz said. “When you look at other peer FBS schools that are in Conference USA, those are positions they currently already have.”
Rodriguez said he expects to have most of his staff hired by Christmas but might keep a couple of positions open into January. He said to expect “some names that you’ll recognize.”
He also said he has not spoken to members of now-former JSU head coach John Grass’ staff. Maxwell Thurmond served as interim head coach after Grass and JSU separated by what Grass called “mutual agreement” Nov. 6.
Rodriguez was one of more than 100 head-coaching applicants and 18 coaches with whom Seitz conducted Zoom interviews, the AD said.
“He was one of my early zooms, and I was obviously very impressed with him and with our discussion,” Seitz said. “We talked for over two hours on that first zoom. ...
“We had a followup zoom and had a meeting in person with him and then had another followup zoom after that. I had four conversations, and we probably talked seven, eight hours.”
Alabama offered Rodriguez its head coaching job after the 2006 season. He disputed reports that he agreed in principle to take the job, but there’s no disputing that he stayed at West Virginia.
Alabama, of course, hired Nick Saban, who remains the Crimson Tide’s head coach six national championships later.
Rodriguez’s career took turns that included difficult stays and/or separations at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona. He and Seitz took on those topics during Tuesday’s news conference and afterward.
Rodriguez’s separation from West Virginia to take the Michigan job came a year after his flirtation with Alabama and involved a dispute over his buyout. That dispute ended in a settlement, with Michigan paying $2.5 million and Rodriguez required to pay the remaining $1.5 million in three installments of $500,000, spread over three years starting in January 2010.
“Our buyout certainly won’t be at the level of the West Virginia contract,” Seitz said. “It’s not going to be a seven-figure buyout. We’ve never done that, so I don’t think that’s going to be an issue or a case for us.”
Rodriguez’s rocky three-year tenure at Michigan saw players transfer and criticize Rodriguez. Justin Boren transferred to rival Ohio State, citing a “lack of family values from the coaching staff.”
Detroit Free Press writer Michael Rosenberg said Rodriguez’s staff “uses some of the foulest, most degrading language imaginable” and cited that as a reason Boren left.
Rodriguez joked about his use of colorful language, saying he’ll hold the play chart over his mouth on television.
“I have cussed too much,” he said. “I have a very limited vocabulary. I majored in PE not English, but I’ve got to get better with that, so I will get better with that.”
Seiz said he will take Rodriguez “at his word” and added a caveat.
“I’m not going to apologize for the passion that he displays and stuff,” Seitz said, “but he understands what our expectations are.
“When he cusses, it’s more out of frustration. It’s not at an individual player.”
Rodriguez coached son Rhett as a quarterback at Arizona and ULM and said that experience impacted his perspective on relating to players. That apparently came across at the new coach’s Monday night meeting with JSU players and subsequent player visits to his office Tuesday.
Lisa Smith, mother to freshman safety and Wellborn High graduate Jett Smith, said her son felt less nervous about the coaching change after the team meeting with Rodriguez.
“Jett seemed good when he came home from the meeting last night,” said Smith, who attended Tuesday’s news conference with husband and Wellborn head football coach Jeff Smith. “He’s a man of few words, but what he did say, the thing he noticed, was how coach won’t waste his time and will be straightforward with him.
“That’s the type of guy Jett is, so I think that got his attention.”
As for Rodriguez’s separation from Arizona, he was fired after the school conducted a three-month investigation in response to a former administrative assistant’s multi-million dollar claim of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment. The former administrative assistant’s lawsuit was dismissed in October, with both sides paying their own costs and legal fees.
Seitz said he discussed the Arizona matter with Rodriguez and spent roughly 10 hours researching it. JSU legal counsel scoured documents from the case, and Seitz consulted Rodriguez’s former athletics directors.
“We did a deep dive into the allegations and were certainly satisfied with the way everything was relayed to us and how the whole court system processed that,” Seitz said. “There was no case there.
“That was one of the first questions I asked coach. He gave me his version, and through our process, every single thing he told us lined up perfectly with what we heard from the second and third parties.”
So went Rodriguez’s interesting years since his decision to not take Alabama’s offer. Thanks to JSU, he’s a head coach again after stays as an assistant at Ole Miss and ULM, and he’s coaching a program in Alabama.
As for “Power 5” programs, he said, he’s been there and done that and has the scars to show for it.
He joked Tuesday that he would gladly sign a 10-year contract, if put in front of him. He called his year coaching his son at ULM a rejuvenating “reboot.”
“I’d like to think I’m a better coach now, I think, than I was a year ago and, certainly, I was even 15 years ago,” he said. “I don’t want to say it’s the twilight, because then it looks like you’re just kind of riding off into the sunset. I view that in the exact opposite way.
“I’m trying to burst through the door with a whole bunch of excitement and a whole bunch of vigor.”