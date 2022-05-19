After 45 years as a JSU coach, James Hobbs announces his retirement

Jacksonville State announced today that longtime coach James Hobbs is retiring.
Hobbs has spent 45 years at JSU, working first as an assistant basketball coach and then as the school's golf coach. He was selected for the JSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015.
"When I came here, I didn't expect to be here a full lifetime," Hobbs said in a news release. "This has been a good place for me to live and a good place for me to raise a family. I've worked for, and with, a lot of good people and this has been an easy place for me to do my job. People have always been helpful and supportive of what we were trying to do.
"But everything has to come to an end at some point, and I've reached an age to where it's harder and harder to maintain the pace that a good golf program needs. But I can honestly say that I have absolutely no regrets and I don't leave here thinking that I have anything left to prove."
Hobbs meant so much to the school that JSU announced it will hire two people to replace him — one to serve as head men's golf coach and another to be head women's golf coach.
"First and foremost, I want to thank Coach Hobbs for his service to Jacksonville State University, Gamecock athletics and, more importantly, our student-athletes over the past 45 years," JSU athletics director Greg Seitz said. "He took over our men's program in 1983 and developed it into one of the best in the Southeast. In 1995, he started our women's program and built it into a championship-caliber program, as well. Our golf program is what it is today because of Coach Hobbs."
Hobbs arrived in 1977 as an assistant coach to the legendary Bill Jones and helped the Gamecocks to eight NCAA Division II tournament appearances in Hobbs' 16 years on the staff. The 1985 team won a national championship. Two others made the Final Four, and three made the Elite Eight.
In 1983, he added the title of head golf coach, and he has spent 40 years in that position. He has led the Gamecocks' men's and women's golf programs to a combined 23 NCAA regional appearances, including 16 after JSU moved to Division I in 1995.
"It was a great move for me and a great challenge for me because I didn't have the background in golf like I had in basketball," Hobbs said. "I took what recruiting skills I had and basically tried to go out and find the best players I could find for the University and I feel that it has paid off pretty well in terms of the success we've had."
His men's teams reached the NCAA Division II tournament six times. In Division I, the Gamecocks won 11 conference titles under Hobbs. In 1995, Hobbs started the JSU women's golf program and won six conference titles.
Hobbs was named the Ohio Valley Conference's Coach of the Year eight times, including four on the men's side and four more on the women's side.
He was also named the coach of the year in the ASUN Conference in 1997 and in 2002.
"I take great pride in the fact that golf has moved from Division II to Division I and that we made that move very successfully," Hobbs said. "And I take great pride in the fact that we were able to start the women's program, get it up and running and that we've been able to get it to where our women's program is on equal footing with the men's."
Hobbs also coached 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett, who was an Ohio Valley Conference champion.
"The one thing that really stood out to me when I came here was the tradition that Jacksonville State athletics was known for, and I'm proud that we've been able to live up to the expectations that came with being here," Hobbs said.