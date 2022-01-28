Academic sluggers: With 3.713 GPA, JSU softball sets program academic record

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State has about two weeks until the softball season starts, but at the end of a recent practice, head coach Jana McGinnis pulled her team together to talk about something other than workouts and games.
She spent several minutes telling her players not only to get their classwork done but to work ahead, if possible. She reminded them of forms they'll need to give each instructor, if they miss class because of out-of-town games. She emphasized how important it is to take classwork seriously.
Mostly, it boiled down to this: do your job or be ready for the Wrath of McGinnis.
Then again, McGinnis' players seem like they're already very much on board with the message. The Gamecocks' softball players finished the fall semester with a grade point average of 3.713 on a 4.0 scale, which is a program record.
Of the 22 players on the roster, 13 posted a 4.0. Six others had at least a 3.0.
The athletics department combined to post a 3.251, and the only JSU team program to outdo the softball team was the women's golf squad, which had a 3.797.
"It makes me proud, and it makes me feel like my job is worthwhile," McGinnis said. "I hope I'm having a small influence, but honestly, I can only encourage them and talk to them about taking pride in your academics. I have to credit them.
"It's players who come in and are self-driven and motivated. They have an ambition farther than just softball."
They drive each other, too. As senior shortstop Chaney Phillips puts it, "everyone is chasing the same goal and the same standards."
"It helps everyone stay on task," said Phillips, a health and physical education major who had a 4.0 GPA in the fall. "When we're on the bus, I can't tell you how many people are sitting in their seats doing homework, writing papers or stuff like that. We all know what we have to do and what we have to get done in order to be out here to play."
Added teammate Lexi Androlevich, another 4.0 student: "You don't want to be the one who's slacking."
Even in the off-season, the work doesn't really lessen for the Gamecocks' softball players. The season is in the spring, but they still had fall practice, regular weight-room workouts, and a schedule of fall exhibition games.
"I try my best not to procrastinate so things don't pile up, because with practice and weights and school all together, it really can pile up quickly," said Androlevich, a senior exercise science and wellness major.
The toughest days probably are Tuesdays and Thursdays because they'll need to be up at 5 a.m. to go to early weight training. Then comes class and lunch before heading to the field for individual workouts. The team usually practices at 2:30 or 3 p.m.
"After practice, I go home, eat dinner and then do schoolwork," Androlevich said.
The freshmen team members have it a little bit harder because they've got required study hall.
"Then the next day, they do it all over again," McGinnis said.
Is there ever a day when they don't want to spend another evening studying? Probably, but Phillips said that's not who she is.
"For me, I cannot stand to turn in my work late or anything that I turn in late or don't feel like I've done my best on," she said.
McGinnis said that when she recruits players, she tells them that she wants them to get their degree and win as many conference championships as they can.
She added that they're given plenty of resources to accomplish both. For academics, she touted the work of assistant athletics director Tracy Broom, who oversees academic advising for the softball team and others. Also, McGinnis added that there are tutors and an academic center to help support student-athletes.
"Even the professors at Jacksonville State are understanding and helpful," McGinnis said. "But the bottom line is it lies with the players. They have the resources if they choose to use them, but it's up to them to get the work done. It's not the tutor's responsibility, it's not the coach's responsibility, it's not Tracy Broom's responsibility — it's their responsibility."
Again, it seems as if the players are receiving that message loud and clear.
"We are students before athletes," Phillips said. "I think of that, because academics are the reason I'm out here."