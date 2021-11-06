Abilene Christian at Jacksonville State: game outlook, check ESPN+ to watch the Gamecocks

Pregame analysis as Jacksonville State plays host to Abilene Christian today:
The game
What: Jacksonville State (3-5, 1-2 AQ7) vs. Abilene Christian (4-4, 1-3).
Rankings: Neither team is ranked.
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Burgess-Snow Field (24,000) at JSU Stadium.
Radio/Online: WLJS-FM, 91.9 (Jacksonville); WRBZ-FM, 95.5 (Montgomery) WVOK-FM, 97.9 (Oxford); 98.1 (Gadsden); WKXX-FM, 102.9 (Attalla); Online: ESPN+
Four-down territory
1. Injuries, injuries: Safety Nicario Harper (torn biceps) is probable. Cornerback George Steele (concussion) and linebacker Marshall Clark (concussion) are questionable. Offensive linemen Tylan Grable (hip), Zack Cangelosi (ankle) and Josh Wegener (unspecified) are questionable. Running back Pat Jackson (ankle) is questionable. Wide receiver Michael Pettway (ankle), wide receiver Dave Russell III (leg) and safety Jeremiah Harris (elbow) are out for the season.
2. New goal: With the FCS playoffs likely out of reach for JSU, the goal becomes a winning season. The Gamecocks will have to win out against Abilene Christian, Lamar and Eastern Kentucky to extend their streak of seasons with a .500-or-better record to 19, tied with James Madison for the longest active streak in FCS.
3. Coop de Ville: Senior quarterback Zerrick Cooper holds school records with 68 career touchdown passes and 8,915 passing yards. He won’t pass Eli Jenkins’ school record of 11,448 total yards, but Cooper needs just 204 total yards this week to become the second player in JSU history to reach the 10,000 mark. Saturday’s game will mark his final home game as a Gamecock.
4. Farewell to seniors: After COVID-19 forced the NCAA to grant an extra year of eligibility, JSU will honor just three seniors this week: Cooper, defensive end Umstead Sanders and defensive lineman Nahum Horton. Cooper and Sanders are starters. Horton, who played for nearby Cherokee County High School, has appeared in 20 games with 15 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss.
Key matchup
JSU vs. the red zone: JSU’s season could look a lot different if the Gamecocks could get more out of their red-zone chances. JSU has 11 touchdowns in 20 red-zone chances … 55 percent. They have 13 total scores in the red zone, so they came up empty on seven trips. JSU’s opponents are 24-for-29, with 19 of those scores being touchdowns. JSU ranks 114th in red-zone offense out of 123 FCS teams. Abilene Christian is middle of the pack at 60th in red-zone defense.
Player of the week
Yessman Green, freshman, 6-foot-2, 178 pounds, cornerback: The Jacksonville High graduate registered six tackles, including a tackle for loss, with a pass breakup in JSU’s loss to Central Arkansas last week.
By the numbers
1: JSU and ACU will meet in football for the first time.
317.5: JSU’s average total yards per game.
417.2: Yards per game given up by JSU.
Prediction
JSU’s injury problems and obvious weaknesses are baked into the cake at this point, but along comes a flawed opponent, and JSU has home field.
Jacksonville State 28, Abilene Christian 24