JACKSONVILLE — A year ago Tuesday, Jacksonville State softball pitcher Kirsten Titus rode out the tornado that hit campus in the team locker room as it passed overhead.
Before the tornado hit, she and boyfriend Ryan Clark — a former JSU softball team manager — were at her apartment at Gamecock Village, which eventually was wrecked by the storm. Titus said that when they heard the sirens, she and Clark worried what a tornado could do to the apartment building, so Titus, Clark and two of her friends who lived at Gamecock Village piled into Titus’ car and headed to Jacksonville State's softball field.
The team locker room is in a small building behind the home dugout and is built of concrete. She and Clark figured it would be safer than the apartment building.
The field’s fences, scoreboard and batting facility were blown down by the storm, and trees and power poles were snapped. Her car was ruined. But, the building with the locker room withstood the storm. Meanwhile, the Gamecock Village apartments were ravaged.
Once the storm died down, Titus, Clark and Titus’ two friends had another issue to face — when they could leave. If they left out the front, they would have to walk through a flooded dugout. If they left through the back door, there were downed power lines to negotiate.
One of her JSU coaches called the University Police Department, and when officers arrived at the field, they guided them out.
On Saturday, Titus recounted her memories of the tornado: