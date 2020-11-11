A new world: In wake of pandemic-related changes, JSU's women can respond with veteran team

How different has the preseason been for Jacksonville State's women's basketball team?
Just check out the team picture. Rather than having everyone grouped closely together like most all team pictures since the beginning of college sports, the JSU players and staff are socially distanced apart in a way that's appropriate for the age of COVID-19.
The off-season has been different as well. In the summer, the Gamecocks had less than half the time they usually would have. There's no scrimmage against another school and no exhibition game. No team social gathering.
When JSU hosts Georgia Southwestern State on Nov. 28 — the same day Alabama and Auburn are scheduled to play football against each other — that'll be the first action they'll get beyond practice.
"We try to keep it as normal as possible, but it's not normal, and we talk about that regularly," JSU coach Rick Pietri said this week during the Ohio Valley Conference's virtual media day. "We try to deal with each and every day as best we can."
If there's an advantage for Jacksonville State it's that the Gamecocks aren't overloaded with young players who need normalcy more than others. The roster of 15 players includes 10 who were at JSU last year when the Gamecocks went 14-16 and finished fifth out of 12 teams in the OVC.
That includes sophomore guard Regan Dargan, who was out last year with an injury, and junior forward Kennedy Gavin, who sat out as a transfer from Southern Mississippi.
Of the five newcomers, only one is a freshman — 6-foot-0 forward Keiara Griffin from Ramsay High School.
Three are junior college transfers: 5-5 guard Imari Martin and 5-9 guard Kyra Williams from Wallace State-Hanceville and 5-6 guard Kaiya Burnett from Pensacola State College. Shawnta Shaw, a 5-foot-2 guard, is a junior who transferred from Troy.
The returnees: guards: Taylor Hawks, senior, 5-6; Nekiyah Thompson, sophomore, 5-6; Kiana Johnson, senior, 5-9; Jayla Walker, senior, 5-9; Yamia Johnson, junior, 5-11; Dargan, sophomore, 5-10; forwards: Jessie Day, senior, 6-0; Karleigh Sledge, sophomore, 6-0; Winnie Kuimi, sophomore, 6-3; Gavin, redshirt junior, 5-11.
They're led by a veteran staff. Pietri is entering his eighth season as head coach. Assistant coaches Eric Wise and Altherias Warmley have been with him from the start, and Eryc Pittman is in his sixth season on staff.
However, four have graduated, including starters Destiney Elliott and Chloe Long.
There's been more time to prepare the new team, however, as the season opener this year is 23 days later than last year's, as the NCAA moved back the start of the Division I schedule.
"The interesting thing is that we've actually had more time together basketball-wise than normal because of the delay to the start of the season as well as because of the transitional period the NCAA granted us in September," Pietri said. "We did have three weeks in the summer, but when you factor in the transitional period, we had about the same amount of time, if not more."
That's led to a team that's more ready to play its first game.
"We're really excited," said Hawks, a second-team All-OVC player last year and a preseason all-league pick this year. "We've prepared. We've really put in the work."
As for leadership, Pietri has pointed out Hawks, Day and Yamia Johnson.
—On Hawks: "She started at the point guard position in the eighth game of her freshman year and has started every game since. She is having a nice preseason in preparation for her senior year. Taylor has some aspirations of playing after college, so she's very motivated to produce at the highest level."
—On Day: "Jessie Day has been the most vocal, and she brings a tremendous amount of energy to the practice gym. She is somebody our kids all look to for leadership. From a basketball standpoint, Jessie is our best returning defender in the post. She's somebody who's capable of making a perimeter shot. She's a capable ballhandler."
—On Yamia Johnson: "I've found her to have really matured. Yamia is a gifted offensive player. Defensively, she didn't always bring it every day. She's gotten better."
—On Kiana Johnson: "Kiana Johnson plays high energy, excellent defender, attacks the basket. She makes a considerable amount of 3s, which she didn't last year."
Still, this is a team dealing with the pandemic like all the others and trying to figure out a path.
Hawks told a quick story about how because of COVID-19, she struggled to find places at home to practice. She went to a local high school, but her backyard basketball goal gave her the most opportunities to improve. That was hardly perfect however.
"It was kind of hard because sometimes the ball would roll down the hill," she said, smiling.