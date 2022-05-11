A $1.3 million payday: JSU signs contract for 2023 football game at South Carolina

When Jacksonville State announced its move from FCS to FBS, the school essentially flipped one letter, but as the Gamecocks are discovering, instead of just changing the "C" to a "B," it's more like trading the "C" for "$."
JSU signed a contract Tuesday to play at South Carolina in a football game Nov. 4. Athletics director Greg Seitz had told his school's Board of Trustees last month that South Carolina had agreed to a game and that Jacksonville State likely would receive $1.3 million.
Two sources within the JSU athletics department confirmed Wednesday that $1.3 million is indeed the figure included in the contract.
"Obviously, we're very excited, especially when you look at how FBS schedules are built five, six years in advance," Seitz said. "For us to get a game, we're pleased."
As an FCS program, JSU played three guaranteed-money football games in 2020 and 2021 in which the Gamecocks visited FBS schools, and the total didn't match what the school will receive for going to South Carolina. JSU received $300,000 when it won 19-10 at Florida International in 2020. It received $400,000 each for two trips to Florida State: a 41-24 loss in 2020 and a 20-17 win in 2021.
JSU is moving to FBS and will join Conference USA along with Liberty, New Mexico State and Sam Houston in the summer of 2023. Now an athletics director of an FBS school, Seitz is finding that not only are schools willing to pay more for guaranteed-money games, but they're willing to answer the phone more often.
"Scheduling has been so much easier since we joined C-USA," Seitz said. "Schools that didn't want to schedule an FCS team are willing to talk to us as an FBS school."
Even so, it wasn't easy to find someone with an opening on its 2023 schedule. South Carolina had one. The school had Liberty set to visit Nov. 4, 2023, but according to a South Carolina news release, Liberty's move from a football independent to C-USA member meant the Flame had to drop some games, including that date at South Carolina.
So, JSU gets an FBS game, and South Carolina fills a hole in its schedule.
"For 2023, most schools have completed their schedules," Seitz said. "We were fortunate that South Carolina had an opening."
Facing the Gamecocks — South Carolina and JSU are the only teams with the "Gamecocks" nickname in FBS — means JSU is playing close enough that its fans can travel without too much hassle. According to Google maps, the quickest route from Jacksonville State University to the University of South Carolina is 308 miles.
"That's 100 percent one of our goals, to play a regional matchup like this," Seitz said. "People can pretty much drive, and the band will be able to go. It's not like where you have to hop on a plane."
Seitz said this matchup will complete the Gamecocks' 2023 football schedule. He added that it hasn't been released publicly because not all game contracts have been finalized and signed.