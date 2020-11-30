You are the owner of this article.
JSU women: Gamecocks’ home game postponed

JSU basketball teaser

Pete Mathews Coliseum on the JSU campus. Photo by Trent Penny / The Anniston Star.

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

The Jacksonville State women's basketball game set for Thursday against Tennessee Tech has been postpone.

The Tech program has shut down because of COVID-19 protocols, according to a news release.

A make-up date has not been announced.

JSU (1-0) is scheduled to play next at home Saturday against New Orleans.

