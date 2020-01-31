JSU softball: Team leader Luna's shoulder is well, and she's ready to play (video)

JACKSONVILLE — Two years ago, Ryann Luna was behind the plate at catcher as Jacksonville State won the Ohio Valley Conference tournament. She caught every OVC regular-season game. She did the same for every game in the OVC and NCAA tournaments, including the Gamecocks' upset win over Auburn.
Last year, she didn't catch an inning, as off-season shoulder surgery hindered her progress and didn't allow her to compete for the job. With the exception of three at-bats and a couple of pinch-running appearances, she remained on the bench.
Now a senior, she's back in action and working to win the starting catching job. She and junior Liz Vanmanen are competing for the position in preseason practice.
Luna called the long road back to the field a "process."
"That's what I always tried to think about whenever I was getting down — trusting the process and knowing I was going to get back to where I needed to be," Luna said.
Both Luna and Vanmanen likely will get time on the field during Jacksonville State's pre-conference schedule, which begins Feb. 7 at the Kennesaw State Phyllis Rafter Memorial Classic when JSU faces Purdue Fort Wayne at 11 a.m.
Luna said she's ready, whether she's catching pitches or providing support from the bench.
"It's just me knowing what my role is, whether I need to be in the dugout cheering on my team or on the field, being a leader and being a voice out there for everyone," Luna said.
Although the first game is about a week away, the JSU season in reality kicks off each year with the Gamecocks' annual Fan Day. This year, it's Sunday at 2 p.m. at JSU's softball field. Typically, about 1,200 to 2,000 show up. This will be Luna's fourth fan day.
"You get to see the whole community come together, and we really have such a great fan base, and it's great to be able to celebrate them," she said.