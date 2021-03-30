JSU softball: Loud and energetic Gamecocks grab a broom and sweep Tennessee Tech

JACKSONVILLE — Winning can generate energy, but as the Jacksonville State softball team showed Tuesday, sometimes it's the opposite.
An aggressive and loud JSU team swept Tennessee Tech 5-1 and 2-0 at home Tuesday, and who could doubt that the energy in the dugout, at the plate, in the field and in the pitching circle had something to do with the result?
"When we start the game talking and having fun and remembering, 'Hey, this is supposed to be fun.' I think that's what it was on the field today, regardless of wins and losses. We just had fun, and I think that turns into wins," said pitcher Reagan Watkins, who went all seven innings in the first game and allowed only four hits.
It was a much needed pair of wins for JSU (8-16, 7-7 OVC), a perennial softball power that has gotten off to a slow start. This is the Gamecocks' first sweep of a conference opponent this year. The victories also increased JSU's win streak to a season-best three in a row, beginning with an exciting win Saturday over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville that ended with Alex Howard's game-winning home run.
The energy from that win seemed to carry over to Tuesday.
"We came out here ready to fight," said first baseman Megan Fortner, whose homer to left field in the first game nearly hit the flagpole about 20 feet past the fence. "We've been waiting on this for a long time, getting these wins. We talked a lot about that: we build off our energy."
How @JSUGamecocksSB celebrated their Game 1 win. pic.twitter.com/rXOm1UpFgL— Mark Edwards (@MarkSportsStar) March 30, 2021
It started in the circle with Watkins (2-4), who pitched her second complete game of the season. She allowed one run to Tennessee Tech (13-14, 7-6), but it was unearned.
"It's actually funny — when they called the very first pitch of the game, changeup, I was like, 'Oh, it's going to be a good day.' I love throwing changeups," Watkins said with a smile.
In the second game, Nicole Rodriguez (4-3) followed with a two-hit shutout, her second shutout of the season.
"Our defense was so loud today," Watkins said. "I really think that had a big deal to do with it. Even with the wind, I could hear our outfielders. I could hear our catcher, Caroline (Lively), even on the balls, she was like, 'Yeah! Let's go! You got this!'"
At the plate, JSU got five hits in the first game off Alyssa Arden, who no-hit the Gamecocks the last time she pitched against them in 2019. They also touched her up for a four-run sixth inning.
In the second game, JSU managed seven hits and a walk. More importantly, it appeared the Gamecocks were more aggressive at the plate.
"Softball is a contagious sport," Watkins said. "One person hits, more people are going to hit. I think that starts with us talking."
.@JSUGamecocksSB sweeps Tennessee Tech 5-1 and 2-0. pic.twitter.com/w3fujFm6KU— Anniston Star JSU (@StarJaxState) March 30, 2021
What to know
—Shelby Newsome went 2-for-2 with a walk in the first game. Even though she went 0-for-3 in the second game, her on-base percentage is a team-high .435.
—Jada Terry and Alexus Jimmerson each went 2-for-5 with a walk in the doubleheader.
—Karsen Mosley was 1-for-3 with a homer in the first game and 2-for-3 in the second contest.
—Fortner had the home run, her third of the season. Lively had a single. Keeli Bobbitt was 1-for-3 with a walk in the two games combined. Howard had a sacrifice fly.
Who said
—Watkins on her complete game: "I felt good in the circle. I think Coach (Jana) McGinnis said it best: it starts in the circle. Nicole has been doing a great job all year, so I'm glad she could get that second win. Definitely feels good to get a sweep. We definitely needed it for our confidence."
—Fortner on the meaning of the three-game win streak: "Three wins in a row is the start to our comeback story. We've had a rough start, but we're ready to write the end of our story, and it's going to be good."
Next up
—JSU will host Murray State (14-16, 11-3) in a doubleheader Friday at 1 p.m. and a single game Saturday at 1 p.m.