JSU softball: Did the ball hit her? Umpires rule it didn't, and Gamecocks fall

Head Coach Jana McGinnis' Jacksonville State Gamecocks split a pair of games with Queens.

JACKSONVILLE — Asked where the ball hit her, Jacksonville State's Lindsey Richardson pointed to her left thigh.

The umpires didn't see it that way, and it may have doused the Gamecocks' prime chance to rally Saturday in a 5-2 loss to visiting Queens. JSU won the first game 1-0 behind Jaliyah Holmes’ four-hit complete game.

