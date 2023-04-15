JSU softball: Did the ball hit her? Umpires rule it didn't, and Gamecocks fall

JACKSONVILLE — Asked where the ball hit her, Jacksonville State's Lindsey Richardson pointed to her left thigh.
The umpires didn't see it that way, and it may have doused the Gamecocks' prime chance to rally Saturday in a 5-2 loss to visiting Queens. JSU won the first game 1-0 behind Jaliyah Holmes’ four-hit complete game.
The Gamecocks appeared ready to make it a sweep, but left 13 runners on base, including 10 who were stranded on second or third. For JSU, the most frustrating lost opportunity came in the bottom of the sixth with Queens up 5-2. Ashley Phillips opened with a triple, Emma Jones walked, and Lauren Hunt bunted for a single to load the bases.
That brought up Richardson, the team's RBI leader, to face Queens ace Autumn Courtney, who entered the day with an ERA of 0.78.
Courtney's 1-1 pitch sailed inside, and Richardson pulled back. The ball appeared to hit Richardson's bat, and she said it ricocheted down and hit her thigh. The ball rolled several feet in front of home plate, and the umpire made no motion to declare the ball dead, which he would do if he thought it was foul.
Courtney immediately fielded the ball and threw home for an out. The catcher then threw to first base for a double play.
"I stood there for a second, and then the players kept playing it, so I ran, and then after I ran, I was waiting for a play or somebody to say something, and nobody said something," Richardson said.
JSU coach Jana McGinnis argued that it was a foul ball and asked for the umpires to confer. They did, gathering at midfield, but when they finished, the first base umpire looked at JSU assistant coach Julie Boland and shrugged. The call stood.
The next batter, Linley Tubbs, struck out to end the inning.
"None of them say they saw it hit her," McGinnis said. "That's a big double play right there."
Then McGinnis mentioned a point she emphasized over and over in a postgame interview of about five minutes: "It's a tough break, but it shouldn't have come down to that."
In both the fifth and sixth innings, JSU had bases loaded and no outs but didn't score a single run in either situation.
Meanwhile, Queens erased a 2-1 JSU lead when catcher Caroline Johnson, who entered with a .133 batting average, slugged a two-run homer in the top of the fourth. Then in the top of the fifth, Queens had two outs and nobody on, but loaded the bases and then scored two runs on a passed ball and an ensuing throwing error.
"When you let a team hang around and hang around, then it comes down to a passed ball, where they scored two runs," McGinnis said. "So, we did it to ourselves."
The second game overshadowed two brilliant pitching performances in the first game. Holmes (13-4) faced only one threat when Queens put runners on first and second in the fifth inning with two outs. Holmes retired the next hitter and then finished the game without allowing an opposing batter to touch first base again.
Courtney (13-5) pitched the first game and allowed only four hits, including a solo home run by Emma Jones to lead off the bottom of the first inning. Abby Craver (5-11) pitched the first four innings of the second game, before Courtney relieved and didn't allow a run in three innings of work. That earned the pitcher her first save of the season.
She's an expert in getting batters to pop up. Of the 27 outs she recorded, 21 came by fly out.
"She's got a little spin that comes up, and it's very enticing to hitters," McGinnis said. "If you're not disciplined enough, you're going to chase it and pop up. Just like we did. We worked on it all week, so it's not lack of preparation. It's a matter of us not executing when we were into the game."
What to know
—JSU (25-13, 11-3 ASUN) is in third place in the league, trailing Central Arkansas (30-8, 13-1) and Liberty (28-14, 12-2). Austin Peay (22-14, 10-4) is in fourth place.
—Jones was 2-for-3 for the day with four walks, three runs and four stolen bases. That gives her 28 stolen bases for the season, breaking a tie for the school's Division I record with Anna Chisolm, who had 24 in 2017. She is only three away from the overall school record of 31 set by Lisa Smith in 1993.
—Lauren Hunt was 5-for-7 with three stolen bases. Her batting average is up to .343.
—JSU put 20 runners on base in the two games, and Jones, the leadoff batter, and Hunt, the No. 2 batter, accounted for 11 of them.
—Abbi Perkins was 2-for-5 for the day, and Tubbs was 2-for-7.
—Sarah Currie (6-4) pitched all seven innings of the second game, allowing eight hits, two earned runs and two walks. She struck out two.
Who said
—Richardson on leaving 13 runners on base in the second game: "It's frustrating because everybody can tell you the talent we have. These girls on this team could score with bases loaded and no outs in their sleep easy. You know what I mean? We just didn't do it. That's the only reason it's frustrating. We do it so much. We practice it, and it's just what we do, and we didn't do what we do. If that makes sense."
—McGinnis on the second game: "Not enough players stepped up. I thought the top of our lineup was strong all day, but the meat of our lineup that we're depending on, I didn't think they had good at-bats. I didn't think they ever looked like themselves, and that's tough."
Next up
—JSU will host Queens (18-16, 8-6) for the final contest of their three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m. There will be a ceremony at 12:30 p.m. to honor McGinnis and her 1,000 career wins.