JSU recruiting: Rich Rod lands three prospects on his first Gamecocks signing day

Jacksonville State has signed three prospects today on the first day of college football National Signing Day.
New head coach Rich Rodriguez was hired only 15 days ago, but managed to get tight end Harvey Ray of Homewood, receiver Jordan McCants of Hewitt-Trussville and running back Anwar Lewis of Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College.
"This is obviously the smallest signing day we'll have," Rodriguez said, adding that he would've been fine with signing nobody today.
"This is just the beginning of the signing period, not the end," he added.
In addition, with the NCAA transfer portal and players moving because of the opportunity to make money now off Name, Image and Likeness, Rodriguez doesn't expect roster building to end with the December and February signing periods.
"In this day and age, the roster can change monthly for the next seven months," Rodriguez said. "That's not just us, but everyone across the country. We'll be looking for players every day."
As for who JSU has now, Ray is a 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end from Homewood High School, which is just outside of Birmingham. According to Rivals.com, he had offers from Arkansas State, New Mexico and Southern Mississippi.
"Harvey's got great size," Rodriguez said. "I think his best football is in front of him. He's competitive, athletic, and we have some tight ends, some really good tight ends, but we use a lot of them in different ways, both inside close to the line of scrimmage and outside, and he has the athleticism to play both inside and outside."
McCants is a 6-0, 170-pound receiver from Hewitt-Trussville High School. He caught 42 passes for 656 yards and six touchdowns this season. Rodriguez said he likes that McCants has a 4.0 grade point average.
"Very athletic and has good speed and is also a very, very good student," Rodriguez said. "A guy that we think can learn all four of our receiver positions, which is going to make him really valuable for us."
Rivals.com reported that McCants had offers from Arkansas State, Marshall, South Alabama and Troy. He picked JSU in a signing ceremony at his high school Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Lewis is 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds, and he rushed for 1,052 yards on 187 carries in 11 games this season for Hutchinson, leading the Blue Dragons to a 9-2 record. Lewis is originally from Pensacola, Fla., where he graduated from Pine Forest High school. According to Rivals.com, he had offers from New Mexico State, Massachusetts, Louisiana Monroe and Incarnate Word.
“We’ve known about Anwar for over a year now and have watched his career through junior college," Rodriguez said. "We kept in touch with him and when we moved up here, we thought he would be a guy that would be good in our offense. He’s explosive and is a tough runner that played in a great high school program and in one of the best junior college programs in the country. I just love his mentality and I think that he can make an instant impact.”