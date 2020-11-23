You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU men: SEC Network picks up Gamecocks' opener at Alabama

Ray Harper

Jacksonville State head coach Ray Harper and the Gamecocks will play at Alabama on Wednesday. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

The SEC Network will televise the Jacksonville State men's basketball season opener at Alabama on Wednesday.

The tipoff has been shifted to 7 p.m. to accommodate the network shift. This game originally was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

This game will be Alabama's season opener, too.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...