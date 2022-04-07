JSU Football: Rodriguez continues search for leaders ahead of spring game

JACKSONVILLE — The Gamecocks still have three practices left, counting Saturday’s spring game, but Thursday was the last full practice until this fall.
The team celebrated accordingly by watching offensive linemen run receiver drills against their defensive counterparts during the final minutes.
“The big fat guys like to all think they are wide receivers or DBs,” Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez said. “Their skill set is a little limited in that, but they like to have a little fun.”
Rodriguez joked that he didn’t anticipate asking any of the participants to catch passes in a game anytime soon, although all the players enjoyed watching the drills regardless of the outcome.
One person who could be working his way into a large pass-catching role this season is sophomore tight end Pearson Baldwin, who made a number of catches for huge gains against the first-team defense Thursday.
Baldwin was one of only two offensive players to receive a PayDay candy bar in recognition of his hard work Thursday, and Rodriguez said he could envision using the former Springville quarterback at tight end, slot receiver, and in the backfield at the very least.
Baldwin has not recorded any stats for the Gamecocks, but during his final high school season, he rushed for 1,055 yards while also throwing for 1,598 yards, according to former Trussville Tribune editor Erik Harris.
“He has shown up in every practice; he has made some plays,” Rodriguez said. “He is a competitive guy. I didn’t realize he was a quarterback in high school, but he’s a good football player, and he is going to have a role for us in several different spots, and he is one that has caught our eye this spring for sure.”
Baldwin’s highlight moments were all shared by quarterback Matthew Caldwell, who has seemed increasingly comfortable with the offense despite suffering a minor injury in practice last week.
“Matt, he is a little nicked up with his knee,” Rodriguez said. “He will get that corrected for a few weeks, but he is a talented guy and sharp guy. Those two (Caldwell and redshirt senior Zion Webb) have kind of stepped to the front at quarterback, but we’re going to have some competition there with some guys coming in. It is going to be an interesting quarterback battle, and I am hoping by the end of our August practices before we play a game that I have three we can win with, and that is the goal.”
While the quarterback competition appears far from over, the coaching staff is running out of time for spring evaluations. Rodriguez said he wants to name a leader at every position by Tuesday.
“When we have a practice, the coaches are supposed to be leaders, but we do need it when it is the summer or the times when the players are by themselves with no coaches around,” Rodriguez said. “That is really when you need leadership. So if our guys are running any practices themselves this summer or workouts, what have you, throwing sessions. We’ve got to have some guys step up and take charge.”
Most teams in the country conduct unofficial player-run practices during the summer months when coaches are not allowed to have contact with the team. Rodriguez said his leaders would have to earn the respect of their peers if he’s going to give them his approval, and they can’t do that without detailed knowledge of what the Gamecocks are installing on both sides of the ball.
“I think we have some players that have grasped the new system,” Rodriguez said. “Now, a year or two from now, it is going to be easy because they are growing up in the system, but this first summer will be the hardest because they are, all of them, still learning.”
On Saturday, fans will get to judge for themselves just how far the Gamecocks have come when the program hosts a spring game at 1 p.m. with free admission.
This is the first spring game at Jacksonville State since 2018. The 2019 game was canceled ahead of time due to inclement weather, while COVID-19 shut everything down in 2020, and the Gamecocks were playing live games last spring.
“I told the team after practice today, I want guys that love to compete on every play that never take one single play off, and that every play is going to be like it is the play of the game,” Rodriguez said. “And that is the type of mentality that we have to have all the time, but especially when we’re scrimmaging and we’re going live.”
Saturday’s game will also provide the new coaching staff its best look at how the players respond to a competitive environment before the season begins in the fall.
“Hundred percent there are some guys that are better in that fan environment and maybe some that are not as good, but you got to find out the best you can. … We’ve got to try to simulate a game-type atmosphere, and the spring game is one of the times we can do that,” Rodriguez said.