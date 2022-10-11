 Skip to main content
JSU Football: Rich Rodriguez talks roughing the passer, recruiting and Alabama-Texas A&M

Rich Rod after Kennesaw State win

JSU head coach Rich Rodriguez celebrates after JSU wins 35-28 in overtime over Kennesaw State. 

 Bill Wilson | Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville State Gamecocks enjoyed a much-deserved weekend off ahead of Saturday’s trip to Madison to face North Alabama at 6 p.m.

It sounds like Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez might have enjoyed the time off more than any of his players.

