JSU Football: Rich Rodriguez talks roughing the passer, recruiting and Alabama-Texas A&M

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville State Gamecocks enjoyed a much-deserved weekend off ahead of Saturday’s trip to Madison to face North Alabama at 6 p.m.
It sounds like Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez might have enjoyed the time off more than any of his players.
“I watched all these coaches suffer on Saturday,” Rodriguez said. “It was beautiful. You can sit back there and watch a couple games at a time and not worry about making 100 different decisions.”
Here are five highlights from Rodriguez’s news conference Tuesday afternoon, including what he thought after watching a weekend full of NFL and college football games:
1. Channel surfing
Rodriguez was excited to share his thoughts on the weekend’s college football slate.
“You felt for some of these teams that had like Florida State had the game won (at) NC State," he said. "One more run play, kick a field goal, and there it goes. They had a mistake, and it cost them the game. Around here, everybody was probably watching the A&M-Alabama game. A&M had one play to win that game.
“There’s such, I think coaches say it all the time, but there’s so many factors that go into it. We know for ourselves you can have a couple bad plays cost you a game, and that is all it takes nowadays. When you’re watching, you’re feeling it, and everybody wants to critique the coaches and the players, what have you. And they still got to remember, I don’t want to say they are kids, not kids, but they are not fully grown, mature professional adults. And even the professional adults make mistakes.”
Of course, the Jacksonville State coach also used the time to scout some of the Gamecocks’ future opponents.
“I was proud of myself,” Rodriguez said. “I found it on my iPad and was able to connect to some of the teams we’re playing with technology. My wife and I aren’t the best, usually have to get (my kids) Raquel or Rhett to help us, but we figured it out.”
2. Instant replay
Speaking of professionals, Rodriguez also chimed in with his thoughts on the roughing the passer penalty called against Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones.
“By the way, if that was roughing the passer, I’m still trying to figure that out and I don’t care," Rodriguez said. "Hell, the NFL is going to fine me, right? I mean, that is horrible, and it's a game-changer right? I understand we’re trying to protect the quarterback, but this guy, Chris Jones did a great play.”
The penalty gave the Las Vegas Raiders the ball at the Kansas City 40-yard line. Had the flag not been thrown, Kansas City would have taken over at the Vegas 42-yard line.
The Raiders’ drive ended with a successful field goal, giving Vegas a 20-7 lead in the second quarter.
Monday night’s penalty comes after officials issued a similarly controversial roughing the passer penalty to Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarret after he sacked Tom Brady on Sunday.
Rodriguez said he is anxious as both a coach and a fan to see if the NFL will admit the call against Jones was wrong even though the Chiefs still won 30-29.
“The roughing the passer should have been called against the offensive tackle that got beat,” Rodriguez said. “That is who the penalty should be on, call the penalty on him. He is the one that roughed the passer because he got beat so quickly. … I don’t think I’ve ever in 35 years got an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on me. I deserved plenty of them, but I don’t think I’ve ever got one. But I would have probably got one if I was (Kansas City Chiefs) coach (Andy) Reid last night.”
3. Look to the future
Fighting for the future was a big theme of the bye week for the Gamecocks’ coaches.
The team only held practice Tuesday and Wednesday last week, and Tuesday’s practice was special because the staff hung around for an extra 15 minutes to watch the young players scrimmage.
“That was really good,” Rodriguez said. “We wanted to see those guys in live situations and kind of evaluate them a little bit, and I think the players enjoyed it.”
The head coach said he would have liked to practice Thursday morning as well, but he felt the players needed the extra time to recover physically and mentally.
The coaches also needed to get on the road.
“It's hard to recruit during the season like you want to,” Rodriguez said. “And so for our coaches to get out Thursday, Friday and even a couple of guys Saturday to watch the junior college games. We need to get out there because the recruiting piece of it is that's something that you got to do every day on this level.”
4. On the rise
Jacksonville State safety Fred Perry earned ASUN Freshman of the Week honors following the Gamecocks’ 35-28 victory over Kennesaw State on Oct. 1. It was his third start of the season.
“Fred was most definitely locked in that whole week,” cornerback Jamari Jemison said. “And it showed on game day it really did. He was making plays everywhere sideline-to-sideline. Really you can see how fast he was playing.”
Perry paced the team with a career-high 11 tackles against the Owls.
“Fred is like that dog that makes a mess all the time,” Rodriguez said. “You keep yelling at it, putting it in the closet, and he does it again, he does it again. He makes a lot of messes, but he comes back with a smile every time, just like my little dog Rambo.
“He’s just like Rambo. You just love him to death but he, you know you're going to have to yell at him, like three, four times a day. … Fred's gonna be a great player. He is a very physical guy. Football is important to him. He loves playing. And he's played really, for a true freshman, he's played on a lot of special teams, played a lot of defense. And we think he's got his best football still out in front of him.”
5. Walk this way
Saturday’s game will take place on Toyota Field, home to the Rocket City Trash Pandas.
Rodriguez said playing on a minor league field would be a first for him.
“The first thing I thought was do we have to be on the same sidelines with them,” Rodriguez said. “Because I've seen some of that in bowl games played in baseball stadiums and that's not the case. So it makes it a little bit easier to manage.”
The biggest difference for the Gamecocks this week is that both offenses will run plays in the same direction this week.
“Going in one direction is a little bit different,” he said. “I mean, most coaches and teams are used to doing that in practice, and we're scrimmaging and all that, but that environment will be a little bit different.”