JSU Football: Rich Rod turns offseason over to players as Gamecocks wrap up spring

JACKSONVILLE — The Gamecocks' last practice under coach Rich Rodriguez looked different from the previous ones as the head coach spent the entire time preparing his team for the rest of the offseason.
"We always like the last practice to be a teach the players how to run a player-led practice in the summer, so it is short, just an hour," Rodriguez said. "And that is when you really need the leadership. As I've always said, you don't need leadership when the coaches are out there. You need leadership when the coaches aren't."
The top priority of the day for the coaches was to identify players at every position that could be trusted by the coaches and respected enough by their peers to run drills during June and July.
One of those guys will almost certainly be sophomore defensive end Jaylen Swain. Rodriguez has praised both his performance and his leadership all spring long.
"He loves to play football, he plays every play at full speed," Rodriguez said. "He is very coachable, he loves the game, and he's made plays in every practice we've had because of his ability, but even more so because of his attitude. He's a great reflection of how we want to play."
Swain tied for 13th on the team in tackles last season with 21 total, although he was fourth in sacks with two. The former Oxford standout, who recorded one sack on quarterback Zion Webb during Saturday's scrimmage, credited most of his improvements on the field to his success in the weight room this offseason.
"I feel like I got way more explosive running to the ball, being able to get off the line and shooting my hips at offensive lineman," Swain said. "And in coverage, I feel like I got better a lot."
When asked what positions his team might be weak at, Rodriguez said the Gamecocks were thin at pass-rushing and linebackers. The Jacksonville State coach also said he'd like to bring in more linemen for both sides of the ball, add some speed on the perimeter of the offense and bring in additional competition at quarterback.
Good thing the coach expects to bring in 40 or 50 players this offseason.
"Our guys, current guys, they are going to have an edge on anybody coming in because they have had 15 practices and they know what the schemes are and all that," Rodriguez said. "So they need to use that to their advantage, but it is going to be a fun camp because there is going to be a lot more competition than there was this spring."
Of course, everyone on the roster now might not have a spot with the team when the music stops.
"We're going to have some tough conversations with our guys the next couple weeks with our guys," Rodriguez said. "Tell them where they stand, what they need to work on and then what we can improve as well. … The first spring is always the hardest because you're getting to know the practice routine, the scheme, new terminology. I think our guys responded well."
Stepping up
Swain said he had to be a vocal leader throughout his entire high school career, but that's not a role he's grown comfortable with yet as a 19-year-old surrounded by older guys in Jacksonville.
"I really do need to learn how to be a vocal leader," Swain said. "I know how to lead by example, but I got to learn how to be vocal with it and tell guys what to do and what they did wrong because I know. I just don't feel like stepping out of my boundaries or want to step outside my boundaries."
While he feels immensely comfortable leading by example, the defensive end said he knows the offseason will include several tough conversations amongst the players.
"We got to love each other, and what he (Rodriguez) mean by love, you got to tell each other when you're wrong and right because when the fall come," Swain said. "You get better when people is not in the stand. So we got to tell each other what we're doing wrong and right just so we will know when get on the field so with communication-wise we can get better."