JSU Football: Receivers respond to criticism ahead of scrimmage

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville State offense got smoked in Tuesday's spring practice, with the defense winning almost two-thirds of the reps. The defense won again Thursday, although it was closer this time.
“The offense is going to be a little bit further behind because there’s more assignment-oriented things offensively,” Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez said. “But I think what has been good is it is important to our guys. And if they screw up, it should bother them. … But I think they are going to get it corrected because we got a lot of guys that love football.”
On Tuesday, the head coach was frustrated with his offense, especially the line and the receivers, but on Thursday, it was the receivers who stepped up.
“We were at least executing some of the base plays better than we did the other day and some of the fundamentals,” Rodriguez said. “I think the receiver group got better today.”
One of those receivers, redshirt sophomore Isaiah Montgomery, probably made the catch of the day when he picked up at least 25 yards on fourth-and-13 to set the offense up at the 3-yard line.
Despite making the big play against double coverage, Montgomery quickly criticized himself for his execution on the big play.
“Coach (Rodriguez), he don’t want us to go with one hand,” Montgomery said. “But I need to stop doing that and go with two hands, but it was a good catch, though. I still got to go with two hands.”
It’s a lesson Montgomery has often heard this week as Rodriguez actually pulled a receiver off the field Tuesday for scoring on a one-handed grab. The head coach also repeated his instruction to catch all passes with two hands after practice Thursday.
“He might have one-handed it, so I didn’t want to pat him on the butt and let him crap in my hand,” Rodriguez said. “But he might have been held with his other hand. But we’re on them, and we are usually harder on the guys that we expect the most out of, and he is one of them.”
Another receiver that Rodriguez expects big things from is redshirt sophomore P.J. Wells who paced the Gamecocks with 547 yards last season. Wells said the efficiency with how Rodriguez runs his practices surprised him at first.
“Most definitely a culture shock,” Wells said. “Just with us coming out, and everything is back-to-back-to-back, and there is no wasted time, no wasted movement in any way form or fashion, so I feel there was definitely an adjustment to that.”
The receiver isn’t the first player to mention the coaching staff’s increased attention to detail. Rodriguez expects his players to take advantage of every moment in practice.
If you’re not physically involved with the current drill, there is no reason not to be involved mentally, and the head coach was willing to stop practice a few times on Thursday when players didn’t run on or off the field fast enough. Failing to do either of those things alone was enough to get an earful from the coach.
“He is an amazing coach,” Montgomery said. “He screams, but it is tough love, tough love. He loves all us.”
Wells echoed that sentiment minutes later when reminded of the head coach’s criticism of the receivers following Tuesday’s practice.
“It is just a challenge,” Wells said. “He wants the best out of us, and I feel like that is just love right there. If he wants the best out of us and in the long run, it is going to be better for us individually, and for the team, so I respect that a lot out of him.”
Quarterbacks
Quarterback Zion Webb has seemed to dominate first-string reps lately, but on Thursday, Webb was sent to the sideline after he took a sack on third down.
Matthew Caldwell subbed in with the first-stringers on the next play. He rolled out of the pocket to the right and connected with Montgomery for the huge gain.
“Matt can run,” Rodriguez said. “You know Matt and Zion are the two in front of the chase right now at quarterback, and they are both athletic enough. As they get more comfortable with the system, they will realize they can use their athletic ability in a lot of ways.”
Montgomery said he feels the receivers have a good connection with both quarterbacks at this point in the offseason.
“They are both learning,” Montgomery said. “So it is two different styles, you know Zion he is more mobile, both can run. Zion is probably more mobile and Matthew, he probably got a stronger arm, but I feel like both quarterbacks are learning.”
Scrimmage
On Saturday, Rodriguez said the coaches would take a relatively hands-off approach during the scrimmage. He said it's important for the coaches to figure out which players have retained what, and this also provides a chance for the quarterbacks and others to demonstrate their leadership capabilities.
“Are they going to help each other, is the alignment going to talk and help each other with the assignments?” Rodriguez said. “Are they going to be able to keep their composure if they don’t know what they are doing? Can the quarterback straighten them out? We will get a lot of answers on Saturday afternoon.”