--JSU coach John Grass: I'd like to commend Austin Peay. They were ready to play and outplayed us. They had the eye of the tiger. They beat us on the line of scrimmage. With that being said, I don't feel like we played as hard. It's one of the worst performances we've had in a long time. That starts with me. We're kind of a fat cat. We're living off of yesteryear's laurels. We think we can just show up. We listen to media, fans, when they say the OVC is not that good. I don't think we have that hunger right now. Austin Peay had it.
--Grass: The only thing I'm proud of today is we didn't give up. We kept fighting. That's something we can build on.
--Grass: We're going to change things up this week. That starts with me. We need that heart of a Gamecock.
--Grass: I don't think it's just a road thing. We haven't had that sense of urgency all season.
--Grass: We've got to get better on the line. We're going to work hard on correcting it.
--Grass: TSU is the best 1-4 team in the country. They may have the most talent we've seen. People will roll their eyes at that, but it's true. They very easily could be 4-1.
--JSU receiver Josh Pearson: Like coach said. we have a lot of people living on last year. We can't look at records. We have to line up and play Jax State football.
--Grass: We will be very physical in practice this week, for sure. That's the way we built this program.
--Pearson: I'm fine with it. I played in the post in high school basketball, so that's physical.
--Grass: Marlon will be back at it this week. He tried to go Saturday. Trae Barry, we don't know. He's getting an MRI today, and we're praying for that.
--Pearson: We got destroyed. I couldn't even enjoy it (career TDs record).
--Grass: I don't know how many personnel changes you'll see. That'll come off of what we see in practice. We're young, and that's part of the problem, but they have to grow up. We were taking steps forward, but there's got to be competition there.
--Grass: It goes back to me. I used the fat cat reference. There's got to be a fighter's mentality. Everybody has good football players. Everybody is well-coached. The difference is that fighter mentality. I've got to do a better job of coaching that. It's going to be different this week. We got comfortable. We didn't play well at Southeast. Come home and not play that well against Chattanooga. Eastern Washington, we found a way to win, but they should've blown us out early. We got to feeling good about ourselves. We've not played well yet. I take that as a slap in the face.
--Grass: When you give up 246 yards rushing and get 62, you're getting beat up front. This is not a soft game for soft people. I think some of it is youth, but that's no excuse. The guys you put on the field, there has to be a certain mentality.
--Grass: We had a bad Thursday offensively. I go back to the EWU win. We had same problems up front, but it gave me a little confidence. You go get hit in the mouth, and you find out what I thought was wrong was true. You've got to fix that. It's humiliating for us to represent our university the way we did Saturday, and we're going to get that fixed.