--JSU coach John Grass: Good to be sitting here with a win. Much different feeling. Anxious to see how our team was going to respond after not opening up with our best game. We didn't let that define us. We beat a good Chattanooga team.
--Grass: We still made some mistakes we need to correct. I did see a will to win for our team. They got it back to a one-score game a couple of times, and our team responded.
--Grass: We came out of it pretty healthy.
--Grass: Eastern Washington is a national type of team, always in the hunt. Their QB makes them go. He makes a lot of plays.
--Grass: They lost some guys on defense, but they're solid. It's going to be a good game. We look forward to another good crowd.
--Yul Gowdy: It's going to be great for us. They're always going to the championship and playing at a high level. We want to get to a high level.
--Daniel Byrd: We're just focused in on playing. They're coming in looking to get better, and so are we.
--Grass: I'd rather play a game like this now than at the end of the season, like we did last year.
--Grass: Daniel is a consistent guy at the receiver position. Receiver is a deep, deep position for us, and that's a blessing. Receivers like to get the ball, but Daniel goes about his job humbly. He blocks for the run game and knows his assignments.
--Gowdy: Daniel is a great route runner. He's going to give us a look, coming off the ball.
--Byrd: I made a decision this offseason to get in shape and get my body ready. I also tried to see the game through Coop's eyes. I just got done talking to Coop downstairs. When we get home tonight, we can go over things.
--Byrd: Yul is so great and such a fast guy. He's always giving me insight on things I can do to get better. He's one of the best corners in the nation. I'll stand on that.
--Grass: Yul always works at his craft. You have to slow him down. He'll overtrain. He's returning kicks and doing a great job this year. If we'd stop holding. he'd probably be leading the nation.
--Grass: The offensive line didn't fare to well that first game, and they knew it. They rebounded and had a great week of practice and got a lot better. They got hat on hat in the run game, and I was really proud of them. They're a talented bunch, and it was good to see them get better.
--Byrd: Coop's fourth-down throw and Barry's catch was "magic." It was one of those plays you see from the sideline, and it's like, wow.
--Grass: They're very, very similar to 2013. The base system is the same. They've adapted some things. The QB (Eric Barriere) has wheels and a good arm, very accurate.