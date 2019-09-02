JACKSONVILLE -- Jacksonville State coach John Grass and selected players will start their weekly game-week news conference at 11:30 a.m.
--JSU coach John Grass: I've got to do a lot better job of getting us ready to play. That's two openers that we've lost and made a lot of mistakes in, whether it's fall camp or game week.
--SE La had a good game plan from the beginning. They took it to us and hit us in the mouth.
--Grass: When you have a winning culture like we do, you concentrate on how you play. We've won a lot of games that way. There's been a mindset around here that we blow everybody out, but we've won games a lot of different ways. We've won a lot of close games.
--Grass: There's a certain thing about everything, the will to win. There's a response there when bad things happen. It's that will to win. There are teams that won openers that will finish the season really bad. The flip side is, there are teams that lost openers that will finish really strong.
--Grass: This team is going to respond.
--Grass: We're definitely ready to move on and learn from our mistakes.
--Jamari Hester: With Chattanooga, I know they're going to come in looking for revenge because it's a long time since they've beat us. We have to learn from our mistakes and get better.
--Zack Woodard: We have to learn from the game but not hold onto it.
--Grass: Our offensive line is going to get better. I told them yesterday, every job is open.
--Grass: You takes the sacks out, we rushed for, I think, 115. You've got a situation that game where, you're down two or three scores, and you have to throw the football. We don't directly look to throw 50 times in a ballgame.
--Grass: This year is a different deal, more 50-50. If you snap it eight times, you're looking to throw 35 or 40 times.
--Grass on Woodard: He came along last year. He's a very instinctive player, very disciplined player. He's a great tackler.
--Woodard: It was a good game for me, but I would've rathered us win. Even though I had 10 tackles, there were many big plays I didn't make.