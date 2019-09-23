JACKSONVILLE -- Jacksonville State coach John Grass and selected players will start their weekly game-week news conference at 11:30 a.m.
--JSU coach John Grass: Good home win. It was a good, solid team effort. We have things we need to correct, but when you get a win over UNA, it's always good.
--Grass: Going into OVC play this week at Austin Peay, their recruiting has gotten better each year. They took Central Arkansas to the wire, a top 15 team. We did not do well in our first try on the road, and we have to do better this time.
--Grass: We just hope we continue to play consistently. Don't look down the line, take care of business this week. In the OVC, the parity is really close. There's not much difference between the teams on the bottom and the teams on the top. You have to play your A game.
--Josh Brady: It's just another game to us. Coach Grass always says it's a faceless opponent.
--Malik Feaster: We just have to do what we've been doing, take it one game at at time.
--Josh Pearson: We can dwell off of anything we've done in the past. It's a new year, new team.
--Grass: We didn't respond very well at Southeast. We didn't handle adversity well at all. We did get better from that game. Are we still doing some of the same things wrong? Yes, we are, but the non-conference schedule did us some good.
--Pearson: People will play their best game against us, but we don't change up because of that.
--Brady: We have a target on our back, but this year's team is a new team. We play a different way. We just have to get better every week.
--Feaster: We've always had a target on our back. We just have to take it game by game.
--Grass: Last week kind of proved to me how business-oriented this team is. We did a really nice job last week of how we practiced. Everybody was emotional after the Eastern Washington game, but we had a solid week of practice, and that's why we won that football game. At times, we did not have enough energy to play at a high level. If we had come in next week and not got our feet on the ground and had a solid week of practice, it could've been different. You see it every week. Upsets happen.
--Grass: We've got a few guys banged up. Marlon checked out. He'll be OK. It's questionable, how much he'll practice, but he'll play.
--Grass: We've still got to grow there (at kicker). If I don't see it in practice, I'm not confident you can do it in a game. Wallace had a good game. He kicked off well, and he kicked the field goal, but he did it in practice. Right now, our range is inside the 20 still. I'm getting closer to inside the 25. Hopefully, we'll be able to extend that range a little bit.
--Brady: Bryant Wallace, I've seen him come in and work his tail off. His confidence has shot through the roof. He needed that.
--Grass: Brady is kind of the sports psychologist. He has Brady Time. He has that with those guys (kickers and holders). Brady is a leader who affects the team in a lot of ways.
--Brady: Brady Time is a good time. It brings spirits up. I'll say that.
--Grass: Both of their QBs do a nice job. Craig has done a good job coming in (for injured starter). They just have a solid football team. When we were here early, Austin Peay was a game we just kind of looked over. They've gotten a lot better.