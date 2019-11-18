JACKSONVILLE -- Jacksonville State coach John Grass and selected players will start their weekly game-week news conference at 11:30 a.m.
--JSU coach John Grass: We're coming off a much-needed off week after 11 straight. Could've used that a month earlier. This is uncharted water for us. It's not the way we drew it up. We want to come out with a win on senior day and send these guys out with a win.
--Grass: EKU does a good job stopping the run and running the football. This is going to be a good football game.
--Grass: This year is a little different senior day. You definitely knew it's their last day. Josh Pearson and Josh Brady represent our program the way we want them to represent. Everybody knows Josh Pearson because he can run fast and catch the ball. Nobody knows Josh Brady because he's never snapped over anybody's head (laughs). But both are so much more than football. Both of these guys are kind of kid magnets. Young kids are just drawn to them.
--Brady on football platform: When I go to a school, they just see a jersey on me. They don't know I snap the football. It's about representing more than football. Any way to share the gospel and just speak to kids, I never envisioned I'd have that. Football has done that, and Coach Grass has so many connections that help us do that. He's so supportive of it. Not many coaches would let you miss workouts to do that.
--Pearson on football platform: I've had kids I've met that live in single-parent home, or maybe they're being bullied. People don't know. They see us walk in with that jersey on, and it puts a smile on their face. When I was growing up, I lived in a single-parent home. I just love kids, and I just want to give back,
--Grass on upset fans: I'm upset, and that's enough. Fans are fans, and we live in a social-media world. I've been spoiled. We're used to winning, and I expect that, so I'm disappointed with myself. We're going to continue representing our program the right way. I've always been most proud of how we do that. This program has changed lives. We're going to keep working, and we're going to have a strong offseason. We want to get back to what we've been. I'm spoiled, and we've given a reason for our fans to be spoiled.
--Grass: I've never been on a team where a specialist is a true team leader. Josh is level-headed, rational thinker, just solid. He has a way of leading people. Having him on our team has been really good. He's a team captain, on the leadership council. He's the same today as he'll be 30 years from now. He'll be successful doing whatever he chooses to do.