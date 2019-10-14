JACKSONVILLE -- Jacksonville State coach John Grass and selected players will start their weekly game-week news conference at 11:30 a.m.
--JSU coach John Grass: We had a good road win. It was good to get a road win and another win, OVC wise. I thought we played well the first half. Defensively, we gave up some drives but got stops. Offensively, we played well. Third quarter, we didn't play well. One part, I chose to take the wind in the fourth quarter instead of the third. I think that was the factor. It was in the first half, too. We missed some shot plays in the first half that would've been TDs. The third quarter, they always had good field position, and we couldn't flip the field. The fourth quarter, we had some turnovers.
--Grass: We've had the SEMO came since we lost at Austin Peay a couple of weeks ago. It's going to be a good game. Everybody will talk about revenge because of last year. That all will go out the window. It's going to be two good teams matching up.
--Grass: We'd like to get the win for The Voice, who is calling his 400th game this week. He probably logs more miles than anyone in the university, and we appreciate him.
--Grass: This is a big game, and next week will be, too. We've won a lot of close games in the OVC, and this one will be. The playoff implications are there, so you have to battle. Have to go 1-0 this week.
--Grass: Having energy shouldn't be hard every week. EIU had a lot of energy against us. We get everybody A shot. I think we learned that lesson earlier in the year. I think we've grown out of that.
--JSU OL Darius Anderson: I have been thinking about this one for a while, but we approach it with the same preparation.
--JSU safety Traco Williams: Just the same faceless opponent. If we come out and prepare and play JSU football, we should get the win.
--Anderson: Leading the young OL has been a challenge, but we're not young any more. It's the middle of the season. I've tried to be the big brother.
--Grass: He's really had to step up. Darius is always a positive guy. but he's in a different role. He's never had to be that guy. He's had to be that guy this year. In football in general, OL is one of the toughest positions to play. Everybody knows when the OL doesn't play well. I appreciate what those guys have brought to the room, and I appreciate the way Darius has brought to the room.
--Williams: I just show them when I was young and messed up, that it's OK to mess up. Keep working hard. The plays will come.
--Grass: Traco, football IQ, there's not anybody smarter on our team than Tra-Tra. That's why he's in the right spot all the time. He's good in coverage. Field safety is a tough position to play. He's got to make tackles in the box and have corner cover skills.
--Grass: SEMO is definitely a run-first team. They throw it well enough that you have to respect the run. We have to get a lot of hats around the ball.