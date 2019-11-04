JACKSONVILLE -- Jacksonville State coach John Grass and selected players will start their weekly game-week news conference at 11:30 a.m.
--JSU coach John Grass: Tough loss Saturday. We put a lot into that game, knew the importance of that game. Give them credit. Thought it was the most complete game we've played this year but came up short. We laid an egg against Austin Peay and Southeast, and this team has gotten a lot better in the last three weeks. We had a good game plan. There are what-ifs. Not a lot of penalties and turnovers. Offensively, we got in the red zone and didn't get points out of it. If we convert any of those, it's a different game.
--Grass: These guys have done everything I've asked of them, and I've got to ask them to do a little bit more. That starts with me. I have to do a better job on my end of getting us ready.
--Grass: I'm proud of this bunch. These seniors, Montrez Lang the last few weeks has worked his tail off and played some great football and been a great leader. It's important for these seniors and this program to get a win this week.
--Grass: Tennessee Tech has improved as much as anybody in this league. It shows the parity of this league.
--Grass: I want these seniors to go out with an 8-4 record, nothing less.
--Lang: It's tough taking losses like that. Each week, we take the same mentality, try to win the line of scrimmage. We're not getting the results, but we're working hard every week.
--Lang: I try my best to control what I can control. I just try to show the freshmen and sophomores the high level we play at.
--Grass: Montrez's leadership in that room has been tremendous. He and McKinney are the only older guys in there. It's about how to handle your business in there, on the practice field and on Saturday.
--Grass on Jason Pierce: He was a game changer against Murray. Big factor in winning that game, the way he flipped the field.
--Pierce: Thought it was different for a punter (to be asked to come to the press conference). but I'm glad to be here.