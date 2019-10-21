JACKSONVILLE -- Jacksonville State coach John Grass and selected players will start their weekly game-week news conference at 11:30 a.m.
--JSU coach John Grass: It's never fun to do one of these after a loss. Hopefully, we won't have to do another one this year. All I can say is, we didn't make enough plays. It was a pivotal week for us.
--Grass: We had 471 yards in offense. We moved the ball. A lot affected field position. We turned the ball over. Offensively, we moved the ball fairly well. They caught their fade routes at the end of the game, and we missed a couple.
--Grass: One thing I second guess as a coach, going for it on fourth and six at the 25. We didn't have a good week of practice kicking it.
--Grass: Proud of the way we played at the line of scrimmage. If we play with that intensity and that kind of defense all the time, we'll have a chance. We played the level of ball that we could play. Sometimes, it didn't show up on the scoreboard. With our chemistry, I liked what I saw from our team last week, and they'll tell you that.
--Grass: All of our hopes and dreams are still alive, and we're still going after that.
--Grass: Our job is to get a W this week, any way we can. In the OVC, you can't sleep.
--Grass: I challenged our guys last week. It's been like a roller coaster, and we need to be more consistent. Our team is battling our butts off to be the best team we can be. I can tell you that. Teams jell at different times of the season, and this season has a lot of life left in it.
--Grass: Everybody thinks our goal is to win the OVC every year, and it's not. That's not where it ends. We've fought that mentality every year. You want your team to be hungry at the end of every year.
--Grass: Last time I checked, we got beat by a Youngstown State team that had three losses, and they made it to the finals. We have the pieces. You have to stay healthy and jell at the right time. We've had our share of injuries, but hopefully that's over. We're playing physical football. We looked like we expected to look on defense Saturday, and we need that going forward.
--DE Tre Threat: We had some defensive guys play scout team last week, so that we could have more physical defense. We're too prideful to get beat like we have as a defense.
--RB Michael Matthews: Coach Grass did challenge us a lot. We had to pay more attention to detail on the offensive side. I've seen how it's showing in the games. We're doing better in the running game, and I credit the offensive line.
--Grass: Michael is as consistent a player as we've got. All the things why we recruited him, you see right now. One thing he's going to do, he's like a bowling ball. He decides which way he's going to go, and he goes down hill. He lights our sideline up when he runs the ball. Very seldom, the first guy brings him down. We played the best front we've played Saturday, and take away a couple of sacks, and we rushed good.
--Grass: In that front, we've got young guys and a couple of older guys. Tre is a wide old owl in that room. He's a player mentor in that room.
--Threat: Just learned from some older guys. Being at Auburn, being in that defensive room, seeing how the older guys meshed with that room, I took that on. Here, I'm not the most vocal leader, but I try to teach the guys how to watch film. I try to be that specifically for that room but the whole defense. I tell my guys, the little things matter. You have to be accountable for everything, because it all shows up at one time or another.
--Grass: Murray has a good football team. They're in every game, never out of a game. Their QB can throw it around. You can't be up too much on them. All it takes is a couple of balls. They played well against TSU. Just a good football team.
--Grass: You can't look at records in this league. They're a lot better defensively than they've been in the past, and they're going to score. You have to play a lot of D-lineman, because they have to pass rush a lot.