JACKSONVILLE -- Jacksonville State coach John Grass and selected players will start their weekly game-week news conference at 11:30 a.m.
--JSU coach John Grass: Good to be sitting here with a win. Much different feeling. Anxious to see how our team was going to respond after not opening up with our best game. We didn't let that define us. We beat a good Chattanooga team.
--JSU coach John Grass: It was an exciting weekend. It was a great atmosphere on Saturday. You knew it was going to be a great football game, and it was that. Hat off to Eastern Washington. It's a great program. Class act. It was two really good programs going at each other. We were fortunate enough to come up with a win. We walked all week, if we can get the game to the fourth quarter, we'd have a chance in the fourth quarter.
-Grass: A big turning point was when Marlon intercepted the ball and ran it back. After that, we kept chipping away at the score and made the plays down the stretch to win the game.
--Grass: It did not feel like we had the will to win in the Southeastern game. We had that Saturday.
--Grass: Thank you to our fans and everybody that went into making the atmosphere what it was.
--Trae Barry: That was a great win, but we still need to work on the things we need to work on.
--Michael Shaddix: This just proves that the first game wasn't what we are. We're competitors.
--Grass: The most exciting thing about the game was coming into the locker room and seeing how excited the guys were. It was just fun, and you don't always see that. We have to have fun after every win. You have to have your expectations, but have fun when you win.
--Lang: The locker room was pandemonium. You just can't really explain it. It just gave us renewed confidence.
--Shaddix: The offensive line has grown so much from the first game to now. It's tremendous. We put a lot more work in. We knew we weren't playing to our standard.
--Grass: I've said all along. I knew that bunch was going to get better. We're going to improve a lot this week.
--Grass: Trae is a great target, and what will go unnoticed is how much he has improved at blocking. He had a tough offseason with an injury, but he had a great summer.
--Barry: Coop is doing a good job finding the open receiver. The first two games, I was open a lot. Against Eastern Washington, I thought I was open a couple of times I really wasn't.
--Barry: We were in the O-line room all spring, working on my footwork. We're going to be working with the tackles a lot, so it was a good thing.
--Grass on Barry: The fourth and one on the last drive was a huge block. He had a big block on the touchdown, same play.