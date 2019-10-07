JACKSONVILLE -- Jacksonville State coach John Grass and selected players will start their weekly game-week news conference at 11:30 a.m.
--JSU coach John Grass: Proud to get the win on Saturday. Any time you get a win in OVC, it's good. Did a lot of good things. If one thing, we got whipped up front early. Told coach, I don't know how they're 1-4. Second half, we played a whole lot better on defense. Good team win, stayed pretty healthy in this one. Hopefully, we'll have everyone this week.
--Grass: We'll stay the same in practice this week. Attention to detail and physicality. The more we do that, the better the guys up front will get.
--Jamari Hester: I feel like physical practice practice helped a lot.
--Dakota Chapman: It just made us harder as a team, made us want to go out and hit people more. It'll make us a more physical team.
--Grass: In the past, we've been a run-heavy team. We still want to run the ball between 175 and 250 yards. We got better there Saturday. We ran the ball outside more, and that helped us, too. You have to create ways to do that, and that opened up more inside runs.
--Grass: Hester, as a person, sums up our program. He's always had a good heart. He's quiet guy, until you get to know him. I've seen that growth from him. He's going to quietly be in our top-five all-time receiver list. He kind of came into his own last year, and he's carried it on this year. He gives people matchup problems in the slot.
--Hester: Once you get to know me, I open up. Once you know me, I've got some style.
--Grass: Dakota has had some injuries, and he's playing with injuries now. He loves the game. He brings the physical side. He's an extra-effort guy. He's in the weight room at 5 a.m.
--Grass: I don't think it's slow starts. I think it was TSU. They put No. 3 in the backfield, and it's how the game went. Their backs were against the wall like ours was. They got the ball to their best player, in the backfield. They got the ball to him in different ways that we just weren't prepared for.
--Grass: EIU has been in every game they've played. They're adjusting to a new coach, new system. They're very capable. You go up there like Austin Peay and turn the ball over, they can beat you. It's like everybody else in the OVC.
--Grass: We were down 17-0 on Saturday. I don't think it has to do with home or away. I think it has to do with line of scrimmage. We were able to play out of it Saturday because we played better on the line of scrimmage.
--Hester: It helps when we run the ball better like we did Saturday. You see the safety come down, and it opens up more space.