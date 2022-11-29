 Skip to main content
JSU Football: How the FBS transition changes the way Rich Rodriguez recruits this offseason

Rich Rod after UNA

JSU head coach Rich Rodriguez heads off the field after defeating UNA Saturday at Toyota Field in Madison, Al.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

With the first season of the Rich Rodriguez era officially in the books, it’s finally time for the Gamecocks to focus on completing the transition to the FBS level and joining Conference USA.

On paper, it all sounds so simple, but Rodriguez hasn’t been shy about how much growth lies ahead for the Gamecocks to continue competing for championships in the future.

Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep