JSU Football: How the FBS transition changes the way Rich Rodriguez recruits this offseason

With the first season of the Rich Rodriguez era officially in the books, it’s finally time for the Gamecocks to focus on completing the transition to the FBS level and joining Conference USA.
On paper, it all sounds so simple, but Rodriguez hasn’t been shy about how much growth lies ahead for the Gamecocks to continue competing for championships in the future.
One of the biggest changes will involve the type of players the Gamecocks recruit.
“Kind of common theme was gonna be a little bit bigger up front on both lines, O-line and D-line,” Rodriguez said, comparing typical FCS and FBS players. “You're going to be a little faster on the perimeter. The speed for your wide outs and your corners is going to be a little bit faster too. … We have some good ones coming back, but we got to get bigger and faster going forward because that's what we're playing at a higher level.”
By most standards, a 9-2 record and an unofficial conference championship would be considered a successful first year, both for Rodriguez and the program’s transition to the FBS level. But there in the loss column lingers evidence to the contrary.
Jacksonville State lost at Tulsa 54-17 on Sept. 17 to a Golden Hurricanes team that is currently 4-7.
So what do these recruits, the ones who are both bigger and faster, want to know?
Rodriguez said the improved facilities are a big topic among recruits, even though those projects won’t be completed until after the 2023 season.
“To me, that's a big proof or show that we're serious about not only moving up and moving up the right way,” Rodriguez said. “So, you know, the facility part of it. Obviously, what's the profile of the program to be going to be national TV wise.”
Here, Rodriguez can point to something concrete for next season, as C-USA announced earlier this month that it will begin playing midweek games throughout October starting in 2023.
That should help the conference get more games either televised nationally or streamed during times in the week, such as Tuesdays and Wednesdays, when there’s less competition for sports fans.
Of course, when it comes to roster construction, Rodriguez isn’t just worried about the recruiting trail.
“We also have a lot on the roster that were recruited as I-AA players, as FCS players, and they're good players at that level,” Rodriguez said on Tuesday. “Can they compete on the Division I-A level on a consistent basis like we want? I think some of those answers were made this season, but some of them we still have some questions.”
As an FCS school, Jacksonville State was previously limited to 63 full-time scholarships that could be divided among the larger team. As an FBS school, the Gamecocks can now put 85 players on scholarship, but the math isn’t quite as simple as adding 12 players.
“On the I-AA level, you could have players on a half scholarship or a quarter of a scholarship,” Rodriguez said. “Going forward, it's either all or none. So who's going to be getting all, and who's going to be getting none? So those are hard questions and hard things that we have to sort out in the next couple of months.”
At its peak this season, Rodriguez estimates the Gamecocks had 71 players on scholarship. The program could do this because Jacksonville State declared its intention to leave the FCS level ahead of time.
That allowed the Gamecocks to decide whether to respect the FCS scholarship limit of 63 or not. However, in choosing to get a jump on the future, Jacksonville State did knowingly make itself ineligible for the FCS playoffs this season.
One of the biggest reasons to do that is because, typically, programs are limited to adding only 25 new scholarship players per season, which means new FBS programs often take a few years to get up to the 85-scholarship limit.
That won’t limit Jacksonville State because in May, the NCAA decided to temporarily suspend that restriction for the 2022 and 2023 seasons in part due to COVID-19 extensions, which have allowed players across the country to play for fifth and even sixth seasons.
That rule change went into place after the Gamecocks decided to offer additional scholarships, but Rodriguez said the school would have likely made the same decision anyway.
“Nowadays, there's so much turnover in college football with the transfer portal and these guys leaving and that,” Rodriguez said. “It's probably going to be commonplace to be able to try to mold a new group of guys every year, and so we got to be ready to do that, mold a new group of guys, and certainly, the schedule will get tougher as we go forward and everything's gonna be a lot harder from that standpoint.”