JSU football: General admission tickets for Mercer game are on sale

General admission tickets are on sale for Jacksonville State's lone home football game this fall.
The Gamecocks will face Mercer at JSU Stadium on Oct. 10. It is part of a four-game fall schedule that includes dates at Florida State (Oct. 3), North Alabama (Oct. 17) and Florida International (Oct. 23). A seven-game spring schedule against Ohio Valley Conference competition is expected to begin Feb. 27.
To buy tickets to the Mercer game, fans can visit JSUgamecocksports.com or by calling the ticket office at 256-782-8499. No sales will be done by cash or check, according to a news release provided by JSU. A limited number of club-level season tickets remain.
The Mercer game also will be homecoming for JSU. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. A schedule of homecoming events outside of the actual game will be released later, according to the school.
Capacity for JSU Stadium will be greatly reduced, and the release said ticket priority will be given to season-ticket holders and JSU students.
On Sept. 3, JSU announced today its admission policies for its home games this season. Some of the most notable parts:
—Fans will be required to wear face coverings at all times inside the stadium except when eating or drinking.
—A three-seat buffer will be added around each ticket block of season-ticket holders.
—Fans will be required to sit in the seat listed on their ticket. They won't be allowed to cluster in unassigned seats.
—Cheerleaders and the Marching Southerners band will be at the game, but they won't be allowed on the field. They'll be involved in the game from the stands.
—Tailgating outside the stadium will be allowed, but JSU is asking groups to limit themselves to no more than 10 people.
—Gates will open two hours before kickoff. Entrances to stadium suites will open three hours before kickoff. Club level fans can enter two hours before kickoff.