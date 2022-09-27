 Skip to main content
JSU Football: Gamecocks talk rivalry with Kennesaw State, injured linemen and kicking off ASUN play

Jemison JSU

Jacksonville State cornerback Jamari Jemison (0) recorded his first interception of the season in Saturday's 52-21 victory over Nicholls.

 (Brandon Phillips/JSU Photo)

JACKSONVILLE — On Saturday, the Gamecocks (4-1) will open conference play at home against Kennesaw State (1-2), which is predicted to win the ASUN this season.

On Tuesday, Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez took the chance to remind everyone that the Gamecocks are still chasing a conference championship even if the ASUN decided to rule them ineligible for the title during the season.

