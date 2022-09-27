JSU Football: Gamecocks talk rivalry with Kennesaw State, injured linemen and kicking off ASUN play

JACKSONVILLE — On Saturday, the Gamecocks (4-1) will open conference play at home against Kennesaw State (1-2), which is predicted to win the ASUN this season.
On Tuesday, Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez took the chance to remind everyone that the Gamecocks are still chasing a conference championship even if the ASUN decided to rule them ineligible for the title during the season.
“As far as I know, we’re still competing for a league championship," Rodriguez said with a sly smile. "Or, they are counting (this one in) the standings."
Here are five highlights from Rodriguez’s news conference Tuesday afternoon:
1. Rivalry renewed
Saturday’s showdown with Kennesaw State will be the fourth meeting between these teams. The Owls are 3-0 against the Gamecocks with every game taking place since 2017 when Kennesaw State claimed a 17-7 victory in the second round of the FCS playoffs.
Then the Owls won a five-overtime thriller 60-52 in 2018. The teams last met in 2021 when Kennesaw State beat Jacksonville State 31-6.
“I still got a bad taste in my mouth from that game, and I’m pretty sure all the other guys on the team do,” Jacksonville State linebacker Markail Benton said.
Benton believes his teammates understand what they have to do differently this time around.
“I don’t think everybody did their jobs last year,” Benton said. “It was a lot of people doing what they wanted to do.”
2. Injury update
Starting center Zack Cangelosi returned to the field briefly Saturday. It was his first action since suffering a left knee injury during the season opener.
Rodriguez said he expects Cangelosi to play on Saturday. The timing couldn’t be better since the coach doesn’t have the same confidence in starting linemen Treylen Brown and Ye’Majesty Sanders.
Sanders started every game at right tackle. Brown started the opener at left guard but shifted to center to replace Cangelosi.
Rodriguez said that Sanders and Brown would be limited in practice this week. Sanders’ backup on the depth chart is redshirt freshman Ashton Grable.
3. Hooty Who?
It’s no secret that Rodriguez wasn’t thrilled when Jacksonville State beat its last option opponent, Davidson, 35-17 on Sept. 3. He expects stopping Kennesaw State to be a much tougher task considering the Owls are more athletic than Davidson.
“Playing good defense is not just from a physical standpoint but having good eye discipline,” Rodriguez said. “And when you play an option team, sometimes we will practice with two balls, so you always got a guy getting a dive and then quarterback pitch. And then sometimes you go no balls where your guys make sure where they are going assignment-wise and being where they are supposed to be.”
When there are two balls in play, the defense is responsible for stopping both ball carriers. When there are no balls in play, the Gamecocks are responsible for covering every possible option, including receivers.
Of course, teaching the Gamecocks what to look out for is one thing. Finding a way to simulate that in practice can be a much harder challenge, especially when it comes to cut blocking, which involves diving at the knees of offensive linemen.
“We don’t cut,” Rodriguez said. “And so getting our scout team guys to know how to do that and do that without hurting your own guys, that is the challenge of getting not just the scheme part of it but the technique part of it."
Even if the Gamecocks’ scout team gets the technique down, Rodriguez doesn’t expect them to be as fast as the Owls. Speaking of the scout team, the Gamecocks will rely on freshman quarterback Ashton Frye of Springville and fellow freshman quarterback Carter Lambert to give the Gamecocks the best simulation of the Owls' offense.
4. Rain, rain go away
With Hurricane Ian scheduled to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday or Thursday, it’s no surprise that there is a strong chance of rain on Saturday.
Rodriguez said he hopes the weather will hold off during the team’s first home game since the meeting with Davidson.
Still, the Gamecocks will have to prepare to play in less-than-ideal circumstances.
Kicker Alen Karajic, the reigning ASUN Special Teams player of the Week, said wet conditions don’t affect him too much.
“I probably have to plant a little softer so when I hit the ground, I don’t slip, but that is really about it,” Karajic said. “If it is really windy and I’m going against the wind, I probably have to drive a little more on my kickoff, but that is about it.”
Against Nicholls last week, Karajic converted all seven of his extra point attempts and drilled a 46-yard field goal attempt.
The sophomore kicker also left Nicholls with a fresh reminder of how important it can be to plant lightly.
“If the ground is slippery when I plant firm, I have an easy chance to slip just like last week,” Karijic said. “Last week, they had really weird turf, so when I planted, I slipped on my first kick in warmups so I just have to plant softer.”
5. Finding a groove
On Saturday, quarterback Zion Webb broke his own school record when he averaged 22.9 yards per pass attempt against Nicholls. The previous record was only 15.9 and was set in April 2021 against Davidson.
“We were seeing the field well,” Rodriguez said. “Zion was seeing the field well. We caught a couple of big play-action passes.”
Webb finished the day completing nine of 11 passes for a season-high 252 yards and two touchdowns. The Gamecocks also finished with 292 rushing yards which was their second-highest total this season.