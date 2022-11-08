JSU Football: Gamecocks return from bye week ready to chase conference championship

JACKSONVILLE — For the second time this year, Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez used the bye week to have some fun with his players.
This time, Rodriguez ended practice with two of the younger coaches facing off one-on-one in a goal-line drill with the object being to catch or deny a touchdown.
“I heard rumors that this coach was calling out this coach and (now) it is forever on tape,” Rodriguez said. “And obviously the one that lost has pictures put up on certain of the media rooms so they can remind him he got beat.”
On Tuesday afternoon, Rodriguez and two of his seniors reflected on the season ahead of the Gamecocks' final home game of the year scheduled to take place Saturday at 1 p.m. against Eastern Kentucky.
Here are the highlights:
1. Chasing a championship
Jacksonville State is ineligible for the FCS playoffs this season because the Gamecocks are allowed additional scholarships in preparation for the move to FBS in 2023.
Well, it turns out the Gamecocks (7-2, 3-0 ASUN) are getting a mini-playoff of sorts after all. Saturday’s opponent Eastern Kentucky (6-3, 2-1) would hold the tiebreaker over Jacksonville State with a win Saturday.
Next week’s opponent, Central Arkansas (4-5, 3-1) is the only other ASUN team that could catch the Gamecocks in any scenario. Eastern Kentucky beat Central Arkansas 42-14 on Saturday.
Rodriguez said finishing the year off with the conference’s second and third-place teams in the standings does make the end of the year more special. Even though the ASUN has announced Jacksonville State is ineligible for the official conference crown, the school plans to honor the team if it wins the league with rings and all the usual fanfare.
“Ultimately, if you win all your games by the end of the season even though they said we can’t be ASUN champs, I think it is kind of obvious who will be the champs,” Jacksonville State senior Stevonte Tullis said.
2. Making history
Research by the Jacksonville State’s sports information department shows that Tullis has already played more games (55) than any other Gamecock in the school's football history. Even if he’s somehow not the longest tenured player by games now he should easily hold that mark after the next two games.
“It is kind of crazy not realizing that I had actually played that many games and that it actually passed by that fast,” Tullis said. “It all passed by in the blink of an eye. It just feels like yesterday I was a freshman coming in with guys like Zion Webb, Yul Gowdy, Jeremiah Harris, Ye’Majesty Sanders and now we’re in our final two games. Eleven more days of this season, it is kind of crazy, but it is really cool that I’ve played that many games.”
Tullis leads the team with 61 tackles this season. He also has one interception and three pass breakups. In his career he has 191 tackles, including 7.5 for loss and one sack. He also has 10 pass breakups.
3. Injury updates
Rodriguez said the bye week came at a great time considering seven or eight defensive players were unable to finish the second half against Austin Peay on Oct. 29.
However, not everyone is expected back this week including starting senior linebacker Markail Benton, who is tied for second on the team with 55 tackles this season.
“He is one of our best players on the team period, let alone defensively,” Rodriguez said. “He’s a little banged up and then our top rusher Anwar Lewis is a little banged up so we will see if he’s going to be able to go Saturday.”
Lewis is averaging 7.18 yards a carry, a mark which is good for fifth overall in the FCS. He also has 756 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns.
4. Channel surfing
Rodriguez also took advantage of the time off to watch some football with his puppy Rambo.
“Watched about 20 other coaches be miserable for about four or five hours at a time,” Rodriguez said, laughing. “It is funny, it is like when we get home hopefully after a win, playing an early game, those three or four hours on Saturday night are like gold. Well you can imagine if you have a whole weekend just to watch college football. Some coaches maybe try to get away from it, but to me I like watching college football. There were some great games on. So I watched from 11 o’clock to 11 o’clock.”
One of those games was Eastern Kentucky’s win, but there was also one other game Rodriguez thought was worth mentioning.
“Well, everybody was probably watching Tennessee, Georgia, right?” he said. “You talk about some talented players and a tremendous atmosphere. … I don’t think there is a better or more passionate sport than college football.”
5. Guys to watch
Tullis didn’t hesitate when asked to name a young player that hasn’t played much that he expects big things from in the future.
“Larry Worth, he is going to be a guy,” Tullis said. “He, the past few games he got more snaps, but he is going to be a dude. I really like his work ethic. I like just his personality and type of guy he is and he likes to work. Everything that I tell him about he’s going to soak it in and keep his head down and keep working.”
It was Worth, a defensive back, who blocked a field goal attempt in the fourth quarter against Austin Peay, setting up Jacksonville State’s Jamari Jemison to return it 69 yards for a touchdown.
Quarterback Zion Webb said he felt like both redshirt freshman Aaron McLaughlin and true freshman Te’Sean Smoot were improving their knowledge and understanding of the game even if fans haven’t gotten a chance to see much of them this season.
McLaughlin has completed 8 of 22 passes for 149 yards and two picks, but has not found the end zone despite seeing action in eight games. Smoot has only stepped on the field during two games. He completed 1 of 2 passing attempts for 8 yards, but he does have a rushing touchdown.
When asked about Smoot, specifically, Webb said he will continue to get better with more experience
“I think when he gets in there it is just like first play jitters I guess,” Webb said. “You just got to get your feet wet and once he really understands and gets everything under his belt and has played a couple games I feel like he will be (good).”