JSU Football: Gamecocks learn lesson from the Lion King after loss to Tulsa

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville State Gamecocks’ chances of renewing their status as giant killers came and went with a 54-17 loss to Tulsa on Saturday.
Jacksonville State won’t play another team from football’s highest subdivision until 2023, but the Gamecocks (3-1) still have a chance to win 10 regular-season games for the first time since 2017.
Here are five highlights from head coach Rich Rodriguez’s news conference Tuesday afternoon, including an update on Jacksonville State’s starting quarterback and a "Lion King" reference:
1. Something new
If there was any positive from Saturday’s loss, it was probably the season debut for freshman quarterback Te’Sean Smoot.
“The first play, he ran the wrong way, and then scrambled to make a couple yards out of it,” Rodriguez said. “But, he competed pretty well and he missed one, he will be the first to tell you, it was a wide-open touchdown. Just missed it. Some of those things that you'll grow through, but we got to get him more reps in practice. He’s not ready to be a starter this week.”
Smoot completed his only other pass attempt for 8 yards. He also carried the ball five times for 22 yards. His highlight play was easily a 16-yard run for his first career touchdown.
“We haven’t seen a whole lot of Te’Sean yet,” tight end Sean Brown said. “I think he’s one of the most athletic guys that we have on the field, but like coach Rod said, he’s kind of inexperienced, and he’s not getting all the reps in practice that he needs to actually fulfill that starting spot.”
2. Down with the sickness
Starting quarterback Zion Webb didn’t take the first snaps against Tulsa on Saturday. However, before any controversy starts, Rodriguez was quick to point out that Webb was limited in practice a lot last week.
“He's a competitive guy, and he knows that he needs to be able to practice more,” Rodriguez said. "His shoulder, we thought initially, was maybe a labrum tear, but it's not. It's just going to be sore and we've tried to rest it. Kind of give him a pitch count during the week. But hopefully, rehab will get that better.”
Then Webb was also throwing up at some point Saturday, something he also dealt with in the season-opener. Rodriguez said it is an issue Webb has dealt with each week, although the training staff isn’t quite sure why.
Rodriguez said Webb would remain the starter as long as his shoulder and stomach issues allow it.
Despite all that, Webb still managed to take the field on Saturday and lead the Gamecocks to 10 points and 185 of the team’s 295 total yards on six drives.
“Knowing he’s going to fight through kind of pushes the rest of us to fight through all the minor injuries we might have,” Brown said.
3. Circle of Life
The best quote from the news conference came after Rodriguez was asked how he teaches the young players to move on after a loss like Saturday’s.
“I told the guys we ain’t going to bring it up other than the fact to bring it up on corrections like if they make a mistake today and tomorrow in practice that they made on Saturday," he said. "They need to be brought up, that’s corrective in nature as coaches but other than that ...
“I mean you ever seen in the movie the Lion King, the monkey hits the lion over the head, and the lion goes, 'What the hell did you do that for?' (The monkey says) 'It doesn't matter, it’s in the past.' And we’re going to get hit over the head more times, I'm sure.”
4. Beware Anwar
Jacksonville State redshirt sophomore Anwar Lewis is averaging 7.98 yards a carry this season, which puts him sixth among all FCS players and first in the ASUN Conference.
Lewis isn’t just a gadget player for the Gamecocks. He’s carried the ball 43 times this season. That’s only four less than starting running back Matt LaRoche. In fact, Lewis’ 343 rushing yards place him fifth among FCS players this season.
Lewis has proven to be a threat in the passing game as well. The sophomore is second on the team in receptions (eight) and third in receiving yards (79).
5. Chasing a higher standard
None of the Gamecocks were happy with Saturday’s performance. Jacksonville State was 2-2 against the FBS since 2020 before the loss against Tulsa, and in a 2020 loss to Florida State, it was the Gamecocks that held the lead with 10 minutes left in the third quarter.
Saturday’s contest was never so dramatic, with Tulsa scoring the first 33 points.
“Saturday, I feel like we weren’t playing Jacksonville State football,” JSU defensive end Chris Hardie said. “We lacked focus on our attitude, concentration and our effort, and those are all things that we can control as players.”
Rodriguez said the coaching staff shared a lot of blame for Saturday’s result. The head coach added that he knows his team could have played better.
The Gamecocks will play a slate full of Tulsas starting next season when Jacksonville State joins the FBS subdivision. Rodriguez said he doesn’t think Saturday’s performance shows how the current roster stacks up against FBS competition.
The Gamecocks now have to be content taking that frustration out on FCS teams for the rest of the season.
“I feel like we are going up a level, so FCS teams feel like, 'Oh, this is a chance to show that they are capable of moving up (too),'” Hardie said. “Maybe they look at it like that. I look at it as, we are right now we are still FCS, but we need to start turning, playing to that FBS level.”