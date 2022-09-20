 Skip to main content
JSU Football: Gamecocks learn lesson from the Lion King after loss to Tulsa

Te'Sean Smoot

Jacksonville State freshman quarterback Te'Sean Smoot (7) scored his first career touchdown against Tulsa on Saturday.

 Brandon Phillips/JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville State Gamecocks’ chances of renewing their status as giant killers came and went with a 54-17 loss to Tulsa on Saturday. 

Jacksonville State won’t play another team from football’s highest subdivision until 2023, but the Gamecocks (3-1) still have a chance to win 10 regular-season games for the first time since 2017.

