JSU Football: Five reasons to be excited for Rich Rod's first spring game

JACKSONVILLE — On Saturday at 1 p.m. the Jacksonville State Gamecocks host the program’s first public spring scrimmage since 2018 after the last three were canceled by a severe weather threat, a global pandemic and a football season delayed to the spring.
Even the 2018 game was a weird one considering it took place in the aftermath of the March 19 tornado.
So to say the Gamecocks are excited to get back to normal is an understatement.
Of course, this will also be the fans first chance to see what the Gamecocks will look like under new coach Rich Rodriguez.
After observing the team’s practices for the last several weeks, here’s five things I’m excited to watch on Saturday:
1. Quarterback competition
Let’s not beat around the bush. Even when there isn’t a competition the quarterbacks are almost always the main attraction during a scrimmage, and that should be the case Saturday.
The two front-runners for the job include redshirt senior Zion Webb, who was named an Ohio Valley Conference first-team passer after throwing for 1,777 yards in the 2021 spring season. He also rushed for 399 yards and five touchdowns.
Webb missed all of last season while recovering from an ACL injury, but that doesn’t seem to be bothering him this spring. His athleticism has been on full display throughout the spring, and in last Saturday’s scrimmage he was clocked as the fastest guy on the field, running 20.98 mph.
His main competition is sophomore Matthew Caldwell, who completed 17 of 38 passes in the fall for 163 yards and one interception. Caldwell also carried the ball five times for 27 yards and one touchdown. Experience might be on Webb’s side in this one, but it is the sophomore who has dazzled with his arm in recent practices, suggesting this one might be far from over.
2. The tempo
Rodriguez has a reputation for pushing the pace, and he’s lived up to that since his first practice in Jacksonville. Players at just about every position have commented on the change during the spring.
The speed didn’t just push the players physically, as several commented that the increased tempo kept them on their toes mentally as well. Some, like sophomore receiver P.J. Wells, were surprised how a faster offense led to busier, more productive practices.
“Most definitely a culture shock,” Wells said March 31. “Just with us coming out and everything is back-to-back-to-back and there is no wasted time, no wasted movement in any way form or fashion. So I feel there was definitely an adjustment to that.”
3. Defensive domination
Rodriguez said it typically takes the offense a little longer to adjust to his system and that’s certainly been the case this spring.
The defense has been ahead from the start and that’s shone up on the scoreboard all spring long. The coaches award points after each rep, and on March 29, the defense won almost two-thirds of the reps.
Things have been a lot more competitive since Rodriguez challenged his entire offense following that lopsided practice, but the offensive unit remains at least a step behind.
4. Hard-hitting defensive backs
The defensive backs in particular have shined this spring, regularly recording interceptions in practice.
That’s not to say they haven’t made their fair share of mistakes. Wide receivers and tight ends have beaten them on plenty of routes, but the secondary has closed on the ball extremely well, forcing more than its fair share of dropped passes.
If there are any 50-50 balls thrown up Saturday, bet on the defensive backs to win most of those plays like they’ve done all spring.
5. Other skill players
Rodriguez has challenged his receivers to step up as blockers at times this spring. At the same time, the running backs and tight ends have seen plenty of snaps lined up out wide. In fact, both Webb and Caldwell appear to look for their backs and tight ends in the passing game almost as often as they look for their receivers.
Last season, Jacksonville State receivers caught 132 passes for 1,641 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, running backs and tight ends combined to catch 63 passes for 671 yards and three touchdowns.
Depending on which athletes are in, it’s certainly possible the Gamecocks passing game could almost be position agnostic at times this fall. If practice is any indication, non-receivers should certainly finish the season with more receiving touchdowns than last year’s group.