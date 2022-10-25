JSU Football: Anwar Lewis breaks out at running back, Gamecocks struggle with first-year adjustments

JACKSONVILLE — Saturday’s 31-14 loss to Southeastern Louisiana ended Jacksonville State’s chances of going undefeated in FCS play during their final season at that level.
If there is a silver lining, the Gamecocks (6-2, 2-0 ASUN) still control their own destiny where the ASUN Conference championship is concerned, regardless of whether the ASUN acknowledges it or not.
“It would mean a lot. … I just feel like it would mean a lot getting that last ring and ending the last game on a good note,” Jacksonville State redshirt senior Ye’Majesty Sanders said.
If the Gamecocks are going to honor Sanders and the other departing seniors with one last trophy, they will have to earn it in the coming weeks. Jacksonville State must still play the No. 2, 3 and 4 teams in the ASUN if they want to stay on top of the conference, and that gauntlet begins this week at Austin Peay (5-2, 1-1 ASUN) at 3 p.m.
On Tuesday, Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez and Gamecock players reflected on Saturday’s loss, a first-year breakout player and the bittersweet feelings that come up in the final weeks of the season.
Here are the highlights:
1. Big Brothers
Soon-to-be former Gamecocks Sanders and safety Jeremiah Harris both reflected on the advice they gave the freshmen earlier this year.
Sanders: “Enjoy it because it goes by fast. Just the memorable moments, just remember my teammates, just remember games we’ve won, conference championships we’ve won. They went by so fast man. … I just feel like they should take it one day at a time and enjoy the process of becoming a student-athlete.”
Harris: “I try my best to be the best big brother I can be by telling them the small things that count to help put them in better situations. I remember when I was like a freshman, I had my cousin Siran Neal (now) at the (Buffalo) Bills. He taught me a lot. Also (former Gamecocks) Marlon Bridges and Traco Williams. They taught me a lot in the film room and broke the film down to me and taught me ways where the game could move slower.”
Harris said he would not be in the position he is today without Neal’s guidance. Harris added that the NFL player still reaches out using FaceTime and social media to motivate Harris to push himself harder.
That Neal was able to make the jump from Abbeville (which Harris also played for) to the Gamecocks and then to the NFL, where he is currently in his fifth season, is an inspiration to Harris.
“Where I’m from, many people don’t get the opportunity because it is a small town,” Harris said. “Not many people come, if they come, they are going right through it and they wouldn’t even think it’s a town really so it’s a blessing. I’m very appreciative.”
2. Ground and pound
Only six FCS teams pick up more yards on the ground than the Gamecocks, who are averaging 244.6 per game.
Those numbers wouldn’t be quite so high without running back Anwar Lewis. On Saturday, the redshirt sophomore could become the first Gamecock to record three-consecutive 100-yard rushing performances since Josh Clemons in 2016.
Lewis, a first-year Gamecock, has become something of an unearthed gem lately, rushing for 290 yards and three touchdowns in the last two weeks.
“Yeah, we’ve been looking at him for a couple of years,” Rodriguez said. “We’ve been talking about recruiting him when we were at (Louisiana) Monroe last year, so we had a relationship when we got here. So he’s a competitive guy, he’s not big, but he runs hard. He has a good feel for the game. He is still learning. … I think he’s still got his best football still out in front of him.”
Only six players in the FCS average more yards per carry than Lewis (7.34).
3. Firm foundation
Of course, Lewis’ talent wouldn’t mean near as much without great play from his offensive line.
“They made as much progress as I could have hoped for,” Rodriguez said. “Those guys, it is probably the hardest working group on the team. And we’ve got good leadership there with our seniors. … I see where they are at now, and I saw where they were at in the spring, and as a group, they are getting it, and that is where your foundation of your offense is.”
The foundation of the foundation has to be Sanders and Will O’Steen at right and left tackle, respectively. They are the only offensive linemen to start every game. Clay Webb and Brock Robey have settled into starting spots at the guard positions, while former guard Treylen Brown has handled a sudden transition to center with poise.
Of course, the unit owes a great deal to offensive line coach Rick Trickett.
“I met with a lineman after spring,” Rodriguez said. “I said ‘you sometimes you don't see the other side of coach Trickett and how he fights for his guys in the meetings and how much he truly cares for them.’ Because they just see the hard, ex-marine kinda guy and all that. They don’t see the passion that he has for them individually. … there’s not a guy that is going to be able to get more, not just get more out of talent but help them increase their ability to play. And that was part of my emphasis the other day.”
4. Repetition, repetition, repetition
Jacksonville State quarterback Zion Webb has done an admirable job for the Gamecocks this season. However, it’s probably not a coincidence that his worst performance, statistically at least, followed a week where a foot injury greatly limited him.
Webb completed 10 of 22 passes for 126 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
That was the third time Webb completed less than 50 percent of his passes this season and only the second time he threw multiple picks.
Last week the coaching staff prioritized rest and recovery for Webb. The plan then was to limit Webb on both Tuesday and Wednesday, but it sounds like the Gamecocks might rethink that this week.
“It also gave us the thought that he is going to have to practice,” Rodriguez said. “And I think for everybody if you don’t practice a lot, particularly at full speed, it is going to affect your performance on Saturday, and I think that was part of it. … Particularly quarterback, it is a high-rep position. Unless you’re Tom Brady who has won what seven Super Bowls or whatever, you’ve got to practice during the week to get ready on Saturday.”
5. First-year setbacks
Of course, some rustiness on Webb’s part was hardly the only hiccup in Saturday’s loss.
Rodriguez said his team’s attitude and effort have been as good as anywhere else he’s coached, but he’s still fighting the first-year hurdles that he would have hoped to clear weeks ago.
“With your first year, your scheme-specific type of fundamentals got to really get taught,” Rodriguez said. “And that's the most frustrating part is that we should have that already done. And in moments, we don't look like we are having that done whether it is a certain route or a certain coverage.”
The Gamecocks coach said one of the biggest signs that a team is getting comfortable in a system is when coaches don’t have to repeatedly address the same issues. That’s one hurdle Jacksonville State isn’t quite ready for yet.
“You don’t want to have to go back to things you already thought you fixed,” Rodriguez said. “And that can be very frustrating. We had moments in the game Saturday where things as coaches we should have had corrected or fixed (and) they show up, and that part comes to the discipline for us as coaches and the guys as players to make sure we move onto the next mistake that will happen. Our guys will get there.”