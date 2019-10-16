Jacksonville State’s Darius “Pancake” Anderson got his nickname in ninth grade from a coach who noticed Anderson’s ability to knock down opposing players.
An offensive lineman, Anderson is adept at the “pancake” block, and during a JSU game, it isn’t unusual for him to get as many as four or five.
To him, to pancake a defensive player is easy to define: “Finish a block, finish a drive, flatten them, just finish, fight to the finish.”
That means something to Anderson, a three-year starter at guard for JSU and an all-Ohio Valley Conference pick last year.
“They’re all scholarshipped players,” Anderson said. “They’re all D-I athletes. If I’m able to pancake someone, it’s because of something I did perfect on that play, technique-wise.”
This year, JSU has asked Anderson to do more than pancake defenders. The Gamecocks have needed the senior to serve as a leader for his younger teammates. And there are a lot of them along the offensive line.
With four starters gone from 2018, Anderson has played alongside four sophomores. Sometimes it’s been different sophomores, but they’ve all been guys with two more years of eligibility. He entered this season with 19 career starts, while all of his fellow first-team offensive linemen had combined for only seven. Five of those belong to Michael Shaddix, the starting right tackle.
“He’s the veteran guy, so he’s been the mainstay in that room,” JSU coach John Grass said, referring to the offensive linemen’s meeting room. “That’s definitely the youngest that unit has ever been. We’ve always had three-plus starters back since we got here. We haven’t had that this year. So he’s really had to step up.”
Anderson has called it a challenge.
“I put my all in the O-line,” he said. “I believe we’re not young anymore. It’s in the middle of the season, so I don’t believe we’re as young as we were in the beginning. It’s just me being a leader pushing them like they’ve never been pushed before. Being the big brother to them. Being there, just helping them out.”
Anderson and his line-mates have gotten better results lately. JSU rushed for 185 yards in this past Saturday’s win over Eastern Illinois, which is a season high.
The previous week, JSU posted 162 against Tennessee State. That’s good for third, and if the Gamecocks hadn’t downed the ball intentionally as part of a last-play Victory Formation, JSU would’ve had 165 yards, which would be tied for second.
Maybe more importantly for a team that has the OVC leader in passing yards (Zerrick Cooper with 302.3 a game), JSU’s line has allowed only three sacks in the last three games. This same line gave up six in the season opener.
Grass gives Anderson his share of the credit for that.
“Darius is always a positive guy,” Grass said. “He’s got a smile on his face. He goes to work every day. He brings energy to the room. He’s in a little different role. He has not had to be that guy. He’s had to be that guy this year. He’s accepted that role and done a really good job with it.”
Grass said he’s not surprised many folks don’t know what Anderson has meant to the Gamecocks this year.
“That’s one of the toughest positions to play. … If you give up a tackle for a loss, a sack, everybody knows when the offensive line doesn’t play well,” he said. “There’s not a lot of glory.
“Pancake can have five knockdowns, but not many people might know it.”