Jacksonville State's game at Alabama has been shifted to Monday at 4 p.m., according to the school.
Alabama asked to reschedule the game from its original Tuesday date because of weather expected that day. JSU is 2-1 after winning two of three this weekend against North Alabama, while Alabama (2-1) took two of three from Presbyterian.
Four to know
--Jacksonville State catcher Alex Webb played at Alabama in 2016-17 before transferring to Chipola Community College in Marianna, Fla. After redshirting in 2016, he appeared in 31 games for the Crimson Tide in 2017, starting 14, and posted a team-high .328 batting average. He homered twice with nine RBIs. He started 12 times in Southeastern Conference games with .314 average. He made his first career start against JSU and had a hit as the Gamecocks won 2-1.
--Webb and Isaac Alexander lead JSU in hits with five each. Webb's batting average of .556 leads the team, too.
--Catcher/third baseman Nic Gaddis is first on the team in home runs (two) and walks (five). Andrew Naismith is first in doubles with two.
--Christian Edwards, Tyler Wilburn, Alex London and Austin Brewster have thrown two innings apiece this year and haven't allowed a run. Starter Garrett Farmer has an ERA of 1.80 after allowing one run in five innings.