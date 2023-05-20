JSU baseball: Gamecocks drop three straight to ASUN regular-season champ

Lipscomb completed a three-game sweep of Jacksonville State on Saturday afternoon 9-6, which ended the regular season.
The Gamecocks lost the three games by a combined nine runs.
JSU (25-28, 18-12) finished fourth in the ASUN standings, while Lipscomb (33-22, 23-7) wrapped up the regular-season championship. Both teams will advance to the ASUN tournament in DeLand, Fla., which begins Tuesday.
—Brennen Norton went 2-for-3 with a home run, two walks and a pair of RBIs. In the series, he went 6-for-10 with two homers and three RBIs. He raised his batting average to a season-high .283. He has six homers, matching his total from a year ago.
—Javon Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs. He's hitting .407, and the homer was his sixth of the season.
—T.J. Reeves and designated hitter Trent Hoogerwerf each went 0-for-3 but each drew three walks.
—Derrick Jackson Jr. went 2-for-5 with a double. Mason Maners was 1-for-5 with a double.
—Jake Peppers started and pitched four innings, allowing three runs. Sam Maynard (0-1) worked one-third of an inning and gave up three runs. Reid Fagerstrom went 2⅔ innings, allowing three runs. Austin Cornelius closed the game with one scoreless inning.
—JSU will open play in the ASUN tournament Tuesday against an opponent to be determined.
