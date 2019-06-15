OXFORD — Selina Carpenter can laugh about all the “suicides” Tommy Miller ordered in basketball practice, back in the day.
It hurt. Legs grew numb, breath short and stomach contents defiant to gravity. The body’s capacity to hit the would-be, misery-ending free throw waned, but Pleasant Valley had a shooter in Carpenter.
Carpenter had a whole life ahead to grow thankful for every last sprint, up and down the court.
“It helped me when I started doing marathons and other races, that mental toughness,” she said.
Carpenter never stops racing, and she’s run quite a life’s race since helping Pleasant Valley start down the road to glories in girls’ sports. Her race detoured back home Saturday for induction in the Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame.
She sat at the head table in the Oxford Civic Center, along with the rest of the Hall’s 15th class … Jerre Brannen, Danny Bryan, Jerry Gunnels, Charlie Maniscalco and Mike Tolleson. Daughter Leigh Bryan represented her late father.
Carpenter took her turn to speak to a gym full of people, including three tables of family. Her words fell on hundreds of ears, some belonging to members of the Donoho and Sacred Heart girls’ soccer teams … girls whose life races have just begun. They heard Carpenter mention the other five female inductees to the county hall, some coaches for or against whom she played.
Those soccer players still run sprints. They still answer the demanding barks of current-day versions of Miller and Sandy Hunter, special coaching practitioners who benefited almost as much from Carpenter’s relentlessness as a setter, shooter and outfielder as she did from their relentless life lessons.
Those girls wearing referee shirts and serving guests heard Carpenter’s four things to live by … work hard, never give up, stay humble and — “most importantly,” she said — have fun.
Carpenter has done quite well for herself. An interest in sports medicine led to a physical-therapy internship, which led to five years as a physical therapy assistant, which led to the chance to observe a surgery.
That led to an interest in becoming a physician’s assistant, which led her to UAB. She followed a relationship to Chicago, where she now works at the right hand of orthopedic surgeon Thomas Baier.
Yes, she works for an ortho.
Yes, she works in Chicago.
One might put the two together and ask, but she’s not seen many famous knees.
“Not as famous as they do in Birmingham,” she said. “I did a rotation with (James) Andrews when I was a student. I got to see the names of the patients.
“Nothing along the lines of the pros or anything like that. We do more with everyday community people.”
Carpenter has seen enough to offer advice to everyday community people.
“Stay healthy and stay active,” she said. “I see all of the things that you shouldn’t do that can, sometimes, get you into those situations.
“Sometimes, it’s just unfortunate. Things happen. People get injuries, but I guess it reminds me that I need to stay active and take care of myself.”
We’d expect no less of the girl who moved to Cedar Springs from California at 11 and showed the competitiveness and advanced skill to make her acceptable to her new travel-ball teammates.
Like Brannen in this county-hall class, she translated competitiveness into dazzling results over several sports. A member of Pleasant Valley’s third graduating class, she helped to put the Raiders on the map in girls’ sports when they won the inaugural AHSAA state softball tournament.
She carried on her athletic career to Jacksonville State in volleyball. Today, she chases challenges in iron man competitions and marathons. She’s traveled as far as Austria to compete.
Wherever she goes, whatever the challenge, Carpenter lives for herself and, to an extent, her late younger sister Heather, who died in an accident while in high school. Carpenter also leans on motivational implants left by her coach for two sports in high school.
“Sandy, there’s so many lessons you learn through sports, and she taught us so much, and she was such a good motivator,” Carpenter said. “I’ve remained friends with her through the years, so I’ve been able to thank her and tell her how much it impacted my life.
“It carried over into my work life. Even when I was in school, sometimes you have challenges. You really think, just don’t give up. Keep pressing on and pressing on. Don’t ever give up.”