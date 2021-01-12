Joe Medley: 2020 Tide had something we all need

It was DeVonta Smith, as understated as he was unstoppable.
It was Najee Harris, walking with others for justice before leaping opponents.
It was Mac Jones’ thousand-watt smile, to go with a 4,500-yard arm.
Or should we take cues from teammates hug Landon Dickerson, before his sad injury ride off the field in the SEC championship?
Alabama’s 2020 football team gave an impression on the way to the program’s 18th national title, an impression beyond its season-long dominance. Nick Saban articulated it in the immediate afterglow.
After winning his record seventh national title, his sixth at Alabama, he called his latest Alabama team the most together team he’s had.
Well, what do you know? Dominance can be likeable.
Rarely has a team so dominant been so likeable.
Anyone who followed this team sensed appeal, even if it took Saban putting his finger on it after the last game. This team had something we all need, even if some want it more than others.
For 10 months, we’ve lived in a bizzaro world where we can’t agree on the existence of a virus that’s killed nearly 380,000 Americans, let alone its lethality or the need for simple measures to slow its spread.
Our country’s racial relapse spawned a summer of protests, some devolving into riots, and we devolved into tribal blame games.
We so bitterly contested an election that a losing-side mob stormed our nation’s capital last week, reducing Ronald Reagan’s “shining city on a hill” to a crime scene.
Along comes a marquee college football team, turning its COVID-19 challenges into purpose.
Along comes Alabama, black and white, marching together for social justice.
Along comes an approachable Saban, smiling as if he hasn’t watched TV for 10 months. His palpable joy broke through because the right stuff met the right result for people in his bubble.
The Crimson Tide team forever associated with the ugly year 2020 did what sports historically have done in our worst moments. The seemingly most unbeatable team of Saban’s coaching career reminded us what togetherness can accomplish.