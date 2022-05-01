Jacksonville senior scores four times in first-round win over Leeds

LEEDS — Jacksonville senior Olivia King got things started early when she scored in the opening three minutes.
The senior scored two more times in the first half to record the hat trick. Then she added a fourth goal in the 77th minute just in case anyone forgot she was still out there during Jacksonville's 6-3 win at Leeds in the first round of the Class 4A-5A playoffs.
"At one point, I asked my assistant coach is there a clone of her out there," Leeds coach Caleb Besaw said. "Because she would be here, then she'd get the ball over here, then it was like she was passing the ball to herself sometimes. "
King stole the show on Saturday night, giving Jacksonville a 2-0 lead in the 23rd minute and a 3-1 lead in the 37th.
King's control over the ball was impressive throughout the victory, but her best moment came when she secured her first-half hat trick. With multiple defenders blocking her way, King took the ball all the way across the front of the goal, she then spun around, fought through at least one defender, and took what seemed like an impossible shot at the goal from roughly 15 yards away.
"Yeah, she has a few tricks up her sleeve now and then," Jacksonville coach Kim Darby said. "She has control. … she works hard, but she makes everyone else work hard."
What to know
— Jacksonville's remaining goals were scored by freshmen Sarah Sloughfy and Kylie Terrell in the 59th and 61st minutes, respectively. Jacksonville senior Kaylee Snead finished with three or four assists.
— Leeds eighth-grader Ahnaya Pinkney found the back of the net with seven seconds left in a 6-3 loss to Jacksonville.
— Leeds sophomore and co-captain Kaylin Stallings got the Greenwave on the board when she forced her way through multiple defenders to find the back of the net to cut Leeds' deficit down to one goal in the 35th minute.
Then she found the back of the net for the last time in the 72nd minute.
Who said
— Darby on the early goal: "That is a big morale boost, and that puts momentum on our side for a bit, and we were fortunate that we came out hard. … the girls rose to the occasion."
— Besaw on the final goal: "Just that fight to score in the last seven seconds, I mean, I think that stopped a lot of girls from being super upset. … They are coming off and saying, 'hey that is a good way to end and kind of something we can build on for next year."