AUBURN — The sellout crowd inside Auburn Arena rose to its feet with a little more than a minute remaining Saturday, just like it had countless times before.
Only this time, it was not to celebrate a Bryce Brown 3 or Horace Spencer dunk. It was to celebrate five walk-ons making their way off the bench and to the scorer's table to check into the game.
Those walk-ons wound up logging only 0.1 seconds. The clock nearly expired before play stopped again. But the fact that they even got the chance shows just what kind of night it was inside Auburn Arena.
Bruce Pearl called Auburn's opponent the best Alabama team Avery Johnson has put together in his four seasons in Tuscaloosa. The Tigers blew the Crimson Tide out 84-63, and they left the floor to that crowd serenading them with a rendition of "Reverse Rammer Jammer."
It's Alabama's largest margin of defeat this season.
Brown led all scorers with 23 points on 8-for-12 shooting (5 of 7 from 3), Jared Harper scored 19 points to go along with five assists and Anfernee McLemore was also in double figures with 10 points.
Here are three takeaways from the victory:
1. Something clicks
Brown said it Friday: "Something clicked" in the second half of Auburn's Wednesday night win over Missouri.
The Tigers had lost three straight coming into that one and led by only one at halftime. They made 10 of their first 15 shots in the second half and went on to outscore Missouri 58-27 over the final 20 minutes of a 92-58 win.
That torrid stretch continued into the first half of Saturday's game against Alabama. Auburn missed its first five attempts from the floor, then made 15 of its next 21, including eight straight at the start of the run. It finished the half shooting 51.5 percent from the floor, 63.6 percent from beyond the arc and 87.5 percent from the free-throw line.
The Tigers reeled off separate runs of 19-2 and 21-2 to take a 48-28 lead into halftime. Combine that with the second half of Wednesday's win over Missouri, and they outscored their opponent 106-55 over 40 minutes.
Over the last 60 minutes, Auburn has started to look a lot more like the team that was bludgeoning opponents earlier in the season, rather than the won that lost four of six to open conference play.
2. Negates size issue
The thing that worried Pearl most about the matchup with Alabama was its size. The Crimson Tide start four players listed at 6-foot-5 or taller, and each one of those is plenty long.
It's a big reason why the visitors entered Saturday's game leading the SEC in rebounding margin (plus-5.3) and blocked shots (5.4) while ranking second in 3-point field goal percentage defense (30.1) through seven conference games.
But the Tigers all but took away those strengths. Alabama blocked three shots, but it lost the rebounding margin 31-29, and all that size and length did nothing to slow the home team from beyond the arc — Auburn made 7-of-11 attempts in the first half and finished 13 of 22 overall (59.1 percent).
Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that the Tigers outscored the Crimson Tide 30-22 in the paint without center Austin Wiley, who missed his fifth straight game with a lower leg injury. Alabama big man Donta Hall made every shot he attempted, but he only attempted three from the floor and two from the free-throw line for eight points.
3. Defense resurgence
Auburn held a second consecutive opponent to fewer than 70 points Saturday after surrendering 82, 80 and 92 points during a three-game losing streak against Kentucky, South Carolina and Mississippi State, respectively.
By Josh Vitale
