 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Icebreakers: Jacksonville State players, coaches discuss importance of team-bonding activities ahead of season

Zac Alley

Jacksonville State defensive coordinator Zac Alley met with the media during JSU's Media Day on Tuesday, July 26.

 Brandon Phillips/JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — The Rich Rodriguez era officially kicks off in less than a month, but some of the most important moments for the Gamecocks during the preseason might occur over dinner at a local restaurant or even inside a bowling alley.

“I do like bowling because it's — I suck,” Jacksonville State defensive coordinator Zac Alley said during JSU’s Media Day on Tuesday. “A lot of guys aren't very good. And so it's a good easy way to compete and have a little fun the whole time because you can use it to poke fun at some guys, and they poke fun at me because like, I'm just trying. If I hit 100. It's been a great game.”

Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep