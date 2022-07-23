 Skip to main content
Huge home run, great pitching leads to Monsters’ 10th win of the season

Choccolocco Monsters teaser
Tucker Webb/The Anniston Star

OXFORD — In front of one of the best crowds of the year, Austin Goode threw another impressive game for the Choccolocco Monsters in a 3-2 home victory over the Atlanta Blues.

William Kelley woke up Choccolocco Park’s Signature Field with a huge three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. The blast gave the Monsters’ a 3-1 lead after trailing 1-0 since the top of the third.