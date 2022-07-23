Huge home run, great pitching leads to Monsters’ 10th win of the season

OXFORD — In front of one of the best crowds of the year, Austin Goode threw another impressive game for the Choccolocco Monsters in a 3-2 home victory over the Atlanta Blues.
William Kelley woke up Choccolocco Park’s Signature Field with a huge three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. The blast gave the Monsters’ a 3-1 lead after trailing 1-0 since the top of the third.
“I was just thinking, ‘I know he’s going to throw a fastball,’” Kelley said. “First pitch was a ball, so I was just waiting on my pitch, I got it, and I just didn’t miss it. I would say it was one of my biggest hits that I’ve had this year. I’ve been waiting to do it all season. I would say it brought more energy because we were kind of down for the first six innings. [The hit] brought it back up. It felt really good.”
Austin Goode, the former Alexandria High School standout, tossed another great game as the starting pitcher for Choccolocco. He struck out 10 batters over 5⅓ innings. Goode was also responsible for two ground outs back to him. He was responsible for 12 of 16 outs while on the bump.
This outing comes after an 11 strikeout game last Friday night at home. Back-to-back double digit strikeout games has cemented Goode as a force in the Monsters’ pitching lineup.
“I think [the home run] energized us if nothing else. We needed that,” Monsters head coach Steve Gillispie said. “Outside of Goode, and [AJ] Jarrell was good, we didn’t have many competitive at-bats. We were solid defensively. That was as big a hit as we’ve had.
“We needed to win another one at home. That gives us an opportunity to, at least, control some of our destiny.”
Jarrell relieved Goode in the top of the sixth after Goode recorded his 10th strikeout of the game. Goode allowed just one hit and gave up one earned run. He did not walk anyone, but did hit one batter.
“I came out here, and still had confidence from last time,” Goode said about his performance. “Start of it everything didn’t feel like it was working as well, just like last time. As the innings went on, I started locating and it started working. I knew I had my great defense behind me. Knowing you can trust them is huge, it changes the whole ball game. The curveball was looking good again tonight.”
Kelley’s three-run homer over the left field fence swung the momentum in favor of the home team. Brennan McCullough, the former Oxford Yellow Jacket, and Jackson Sweatt walked to put runners on first and second. Kelley sent the second pitch of his at-bat well over the wall.
“[Kelley] coming in and doing that, it was pretty much a pitcher’s duel the whole game,” Goode said. “He was due, we were due and he came in big. After that, confidence just went up for the whole team. AJ went out there and he pitched well, and Kirk shut the door on them. We needed that game.”
The Blues’ leadoff batter, Allen Grier, drove Chandler Hicks home with a double to left in the top of the third inning. Grier went 2-f0r-4 on the day with two doubles. His double in the third was the only hit Goode gave up during his appearance.
Jarrell was great as well in his relief effort for the Monsters. He finished with three strikeouts and did not walk a batter. The Blues’ pitchers also stood out. Bailey Shannon, the Blues’ starter, finished with five strikeouts and reliever AJ Stinson has four.
The second run of the game for the Blues came in the top of the eighth. Tervell Johnson ripped a double to left. Cameron Powser followed Johnson with a single to put runners on first and third. Weston Kirk, the former Spring Garden Panther, came in for Jarrell after the two hits. Hicks hit a sacrifice fly to drive home Johnson. Kirk then struck out Marcerio Allen to end the inning and keep the Monsters with a 3-2 lead.
Kirk finished the game on the mound for the Monsters. He struck out two batters for a combined 15 strikeouts for the Monsters. The only free base given up was the hit by pitch by Goode as no walks were given up by any of the three Monsters’ pitchers.
Kirk struck out one Blues’ batter in the top of the ninth and forced two others to ground out to seal the Monsters’ 10th win of the year and put them a half game back from the final wildcard playoff spot.
The USSSA 10U World Series champion Alexandria Valley Cubs were in attendance and recognized pregame for their success. The 8U Oxford Yellow Jackets, who were World Series runner-ups, and the 10U Oxford squad were also in the crowd and recognized.