Hudson joins Alabama Sports officials Hall of Fame

Oxford native Don Hudson will become Calhoun County’s third member of the Alabama Sports Officials Hall of Fame on Saturday night at the Oxford Civic Center.
The organization’s third annual induction banquet begins with a reception at 6 p.m. The banquet starts one hour later. Hudson is one of 14 members of the Class of 2021.
“I appreciate the recognition,” Hudson said Friday afternoon.
The late Glenn Hawkins of Anniston, whose constant encouragement finally persuaded Hudson to start officiating high school football in 1980, and Jacksonville’s Mark Jones, with whom Hudson worked many games in multiple sports, were inducted in the Class of 2020. Hudson said joining his two friends made the honor even more significant to him.
Hudson began his 40-year career as an official by calling high school contests. At Hawkins’ urging, Hudson called Alabama High School Athletic Association football games first. He later added AHSAA basketball, baseball and softball to his resume. Before ending his officiating career, Hudson called state championship contests in football, basketball and baseball.
His most vivid memory of a high school football game came outside of Calhoun County. It was a game in the 1980s between Woodland, then coached by Max Yarbrough, and Ranburne, under Harlen Robinson. It was then and is now a big rivalry.
As Hudson tells the story, the game was tied midway through the fourth quarter. Woodland had the ball around the Ranburne 35-yard line when the Bobcats’ “quarterback rides the fullback into the middle of the line.”
“I wondered why there was no whistle. Finally, I blew my whistle to stop play. When I blew my whistle, I saw the quarterback had faked it to the fullback and he’s running by himself, no one around him, down the sideline and in for a touchdown. Of course, I killed the play,” Hudson said.
Woodland’s Yarbrough was understandably irate and demanded Hudson come to the sideline to explain the problem on the play.
“On the way over, I heard him ask Ronnie Prince, his assistant coach, ‘Do you know who blew that whistle?’ That gives me time to think, ‘They’re not sure I blew the whistle.’
“I said, ‘Coach, I’ve got to be honest with you. Keith Robertson (one of Hudson’s best officiating friends) blew it.’”
Yarbrough demanded that Robertson come to the sideline.
“I said, ‘Coach, you’re too mad to talk with him now. I’ll straighten him out.”
When Hudson returned to the game, eventually won by Woodland, Robertson asked if everything was OK? Hudson assured him it was but Robertson later mentioned that Yarbrough was cooler toward him when he and Hudson called basketball games in which Woodland was involved.
“It was probably five years before I told Keith and Max Yarbrough the truth,” Hudson confessed.
Both Yarbrough and Prince will be at the induction banquet to confirm the story.
By the end of the 1980s, Hudson was calling games at the college level, too. He and Jones both remember well a women’s college basketball game they called together in Americus, Ga. Jones said the game was played at an up-and-down pace before he and Hudson noticed that a coach and a player from the same team were involved in a full-scale brawl on the sideline.
“Don and I just looked at each other,” Jones said.
Hudson said Jones then asked what he thought they should do.
“I don’t guess there’s anything we can do unless they get out on the court,” Hudson remembered saying, and the game continued.
Beginning in the early 1990s, Hudson started officiating Southeastern Conference basketball games. Being an SEC basketball official was a special achievement.
“I went to the SEC tournament several times and then I went to the NCAA tournament probably twice as much as I went to the SEC,” Hudson recalled.
He remained an SEC basketball official for about 15 seasons, until an injured leg hobbled him.
An SEC women’s basketball contest gave Hudson what he termed his biggest game. The late Pat Summitt’s University of Tennessee women hosted Andy Landers’ University of Georgia women in Knoxville. At the time, “they were both nationally ranked.” The Lady Vols were No. 1 for Summitt while Georgia was either No. 2 or No. 3, Hudson recalled.
Hudson gave up officiating baseball and softball about 15 years ago. He stopped calling football after his election to the Calhoun County Commission in 2012. He’s now an AHSAA District Director for basketball officials and had to give up on-the-floor activities for high school games but he continued to work college basketball contests for several seasons.
“Last year was the first year I didn’t call college basketball,” he said.